Wrike Launches AI Agents, Delivering Six Days of Output in a Five-Day Work Week

Early adopters report savings of up to 520 hours annually per employee using Wrike’s new purpose-built intelligent agents

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today moved AI out of the chat window and into the workflow with the general availability of Wrike AI Agents. Following a highly anticipated preview at Wrike Collaborate 2025, Wrike now delivers agentic collaborative work management. This brings autonomous intelligence directly into the flow of work, where AI doesn’t just offer advice but actively executes complex workflows alongside human teams within a secure, governed environment.

Driven by a 4,900% surge in active AI users during the preview phase, Wrike customers are already building agents that solve real-world problems. The results are clear: organizations are seeing immediate impact, with customers reporting up to 10 hours saved per week, per employee.

“Last year, we promised the future of human-to-AI collaboration,” said Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. “Today, we are delivering the reality. The market is fatigued by AI tools that look impressive in demos but fail to function inside complex enterprise environments. We’ve moved beyond the hype. Our customers aren't just ‘chatting’ with AI. They are deploying digital team members that understand their business context, adhere to their governance, and do the heavy lifting so their teams can focus on innovation.”

Unprecedented momentum and adoption

The shift toward agentic work is happening quickly for Wrike customers. Key adoption milestones include:

Agents taking the lead: Agents are already doing the heavy lifting, representing 23% of all AI traffic.

Deep penetration: Usage is widespread. AI penetration in enabled accounts has grown from 1% to 53%, demonstrating that AI is becoming standard for whole teams.

Accelerating volume: In January 2026 alone, AI actions nearly equaled all of 2025’s actions.

Explosive user growth: Weekly active AI users have skyrocketed by 4,900%.

From beta to business impact: customer success

Prior to today’s general availability, Wrike partnered closely with a select group of enterprise customers to refine the platform’s capabilities for maximum business impact. This direct collaboration ensured that Wrike AI Agents address real-world friction points rather than theoretical use cases.

Feedback from this program directly shaped the product. For instance, 72% of early adopters requested the ability for a single agent to execute numerous steps, which Wrike addressed with Multi-Actions. Customers also drove the development of Agent Chaining, enabling teams to link multiple agents for sequential workflows. The program also birthed a new pre-launch testing experience, a sandbox environment that allows builders to simulate, test, and tune their agents to ensure precision before deploying them to the wider team.

Beyond three out-of-the-box agents, including Risk Status Reporter, Triaging, and Intake, this release empowers customers to design their own digital workers with the Wrike Agent Builder.

Leading organizations across design, healthcare, and manufacturing are already realizing the benefits:

Varsity Yearbook, a division of Varsity Spirit and a leading yearbook printer, faced the challenge of scaling complex workflows without drowning in administrative maintenance. “I single-handedly manage a massive Wrike environment, and I used to maintain 30 separate automation rules just to route work back to the right artist in a single department,” said Ali Moses, Process Improvement Administrator at Varsity Yearbook. “With Wrike AI Agents, I replaced that entire list with one intelligent agent. Instead of digging through a messy list of rules, I have one agent handling the logic for the whole team. It’s a massive mental load off my plate and makes our entire operation more scalable.”

The College of American Pathologists, a leading medical association, needed to launch a new innovation function without the friction of traditional, admin-heavy processes. “Historically, as a medical association, our processes have been very thorough and very heavy, with long forms, complex spreadsheets, and formal business cases. For our new innovation program, we wanted the opposite: ‘Just give us your idea, even if it is half-baked,’” said Nathan Jones, Senior Director of Emerging Digital Experiences and Innovation at the College of American Pathologists. “With Wrike AI Agents, our intake form is essentially one required free-text field. Behind the scenes, a series of agents parses the submission, populates all the relevant custom fields, and automatically scores ideas based on criteria like potential impact and effort. The tedious work is offloaded to the agents; the human work is in the judgment, conversation, and prioritization.”

Bioworld International, a leading global manufacturer of licensed apparel and accessories, saw an opportunity to further streamline project workflows by improving data consistency and reducing manual entry. “We noticed that some tasks were missing custom field information, which meant when you look at our customer graphs, a lot of our fields were non-applicable,” said Maria Phillips, Designer at Bioworld. “With Wrike AI Agents, I was able to implement AI to pull information from task titles to automatically fill in the missing fields. It cleans up the task workspace and handles the small, mundane tasks to save us valuable time so we can focus on the more creative and exciting parts of our work!”

“We believe the people closest to the work are best equipped to optimize it,” said Alexey Korotich, CPO at Wrike. “With Agent Builder, in minutes, admins can build agents for their teams that change assignees based on expertise, trigger sophisticated multi-step automations, and more. We are excited about this shift to agentic collaborative work management, where our platform evolves with our customers to drive quantifiable ROI within their workflows.”

Enterprise-grade security and control

Wrike addresses the primary barrier to enterprise AI adoption: trust. Wrike AI Agents operate within a strictly governed framework where only space admins can create and deploy agents. Transparency is paramount. Customers can see the "reasoning" behind any agent's action, eliminating the "black box" problem common in other AI tools.

Wrike AI Agents are available starting today for all customers with Business, Pinnacle, and Apex plans.

To see Wrike AI Agents in action, visit https://www.wrike.com/ai/agents/.

About Wrike

Wrike is an intelligent work management platform where anyone can build, connect, automate, and scale workflows so work flows without limits. With unmatched intelligence, versatility, flexibility, scalability, and security, Wrike breaks down the barriers that hinder modern work and creates new pathways to success. More than 20,000 customers do the best work of their lives on Wrike. Find out how work flows at www.wrike.com.

