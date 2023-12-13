WPS Software Unveils New OCR PDF Capabilities for WPS Office

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Office—WPS Software (WPS), a leading publisher of free office productivity solutions for individuals and businesses, today unveiled new optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities for WPS PDF Tools, part of the WPS Office suite of products. Using advanced OCR technology, the WPS Office OCR PDF function not only performs basic recognition but, more importantly, preserves the original document’s appearance and characteristics.





WPS Office is a free office software suite that includes word processing, spreadsheet, presentation and PDF solutions, giving users a seamless experience working across multiple desktops, notebooks, tablets and phones.

“Many users often struggle to edit PDF scans or images due to non-standard formats, which is why we are thrilled to offer the new OCR PDF function, a game-changing update to the WPS Office experience,” said Sophia Pan, Marketing Manager at WPS Software. “Giving our users the functionality of accurate text recognition on images or scanned PDFs marks an important step forward in the evolution of our suite of products.”

Matching the Original PDF

The newly introduced OCR PDF function goes well beyond basic recognition, using leading-edge OCR technology to maintain the aesthetic integrity of the original document by preserving fonts, formatting and layouts, for a seamless transition from hardcopy to digital format.

Lightning-Quick Conversion

With WPS Office OCR PDF, users can transform scanned content into editable text in mere seconds. This accelerated conversion process is made possible via the WPS kspdfexport engine technology, which expedites conversion, improves the user experience and greatly reduces the conversion cancellation rate.

Fully Editable PDFs

Converted documents are fully editable, with users able to highlight, edit and fine-tune text as they see fit. This makes it possible to customize documents according to the user’s needs, ensuring they are presented precisely as the user intends.

The newly introduced WPS Office OCR PDF function streamlines the transition between the physical and digital realms, giving users a high-quality OCR solution that is convenient, efficient, and delivers a higher level of control and personalization. Visit https://www.wps.com/ for more information and to download a free copy of WPS Office.

About WPS Software

WPS Software (WPS) is a world-leading office software solution provider for improving individual and business productivity. WPS has been widely recognized for its industry leadership and has won numerous awards, including ITreview Grid Award 2021 Spring/Summer, APP Annie’s 2018 Top App for Overseas Market, and the Google Play Award. WPS is headquartered in Singapore and serves customers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.wps.com.

