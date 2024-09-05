WPC to Announce Ki Standard Reinventing the Modern Kitchen

Ki Cordless Kitchen Follows Highly Acclaimed Qi2 Launch

The Ki standard will update everyday kitchen appliances – such as blenders, toasters, air fryers, and water kettles – by eliminating power cords and adding a communication channel between the appliance and the Ki power transmitter, putting smart appliances at consumers’ fingertips. Ki transmitters will initially be combined with conventional induction cooktops and later offered via hidden transmitters mounted under countertops or kitchen islands. Ki transmitters efficiently deliver up to 2.2 kW of power, enough to power virtually any kitchen appliance. This redesigned sleek kitchen will be more convenient and more space efficient.

“ Not only are we cutting the cord, but we’re eliminating it altogether,” said Paul Struhsaker, Executive Director of the WPC. “ The benefits of the Ki standard will get people to reimagine how kitchens are designed and used. Whether it is new homes being built, existing homeowners remodeling their kitchens, or simply the growing number of people eager to enjoy the benefits of a smart home, Ki enables a new generation of smart cookware that will make cooking more convenient, safer, and more space efficient.”

Struhsaker outlined the multiple benefits of a wireless, Ki-enabled kitchen, including:

Convenience – Ki eliminates the mess and inconvenience of power cords in the kitchen. Ki powers appliances using magnetic induction, similar to wirelessly charging your phone, only at much higher power levels – up to 2.2kW of power. Simply place the appliance on a Ki-enabled cooktop or a hidden transmitter mounted underneath a kitchen island or countertop and it’s ready to turn on. Take it off the cooktop or transmitter and it automatically and immediately shuts off. And without power cords, Ki appliances are much easier to handle, store, and clean.

WPC members who have participated in the development of the Ki standard include leading global companies such as Midea, Beko, Philips, Miele, and E.G.O. Kitchen appliance and related companies who are not already WPC members but are eager to capitalize on this exciting new technology and capture market share before competitors do should contact WPC now to learn about membership.

Like Qi and Qi2, Ki-enabled appliances will undergo certification testing to ensure products comply with WPC’s rigorous safety and interoperability requirements. Products attaining certification are Ki Certified and can display the Ki logo on products, packaging, and marketing materials. WPC member companies can begin submitting their products for Ki certification testing before the end of 2024.

About the Wireless Power Consortium

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is the prevailing standards organization for wireless power applications worldwide, representing more than 300 member companies. Since its founding in 2008, the WPC has provided consumers and manufacturers with a vision of wireless power that is convenient, safe, and efficient while ensuring standardized testing offers products that are certificated and interoperable. The WPC’s Qi standard is the global standard for wireless charging mobile, handheld electronic devices. The WPC is continuously exploring new applications of wireless power including the Ki standard for cordless kitchen appliances. The WPC’s Board of Directors includes representatives from the industry’s leading manufacturers, including Apple, Bosch, Google, Philips and Samsung.

