WP Engine’s Third Annual DE{CODE} Event Invites Global Developers To Be Inspired and Uplevel Their WordPress Skills

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, today announced registration is open globally for its third annual, developer-focused event, DE{CODE} 2022.

The completely virtual event will take place April 20-21 and will be broadcast across three different time zones, making it more convenient for developers attending from North America, EMEA, and Australia. The agenda is packed with 19 expert-led sessions that dive into the latest trends and technologies in WordPress.

This year’s event is organized around four key areas of development most requested by previous DE{CODE} attendees: eCommerce, headless WordPress, managed WordPress hosting and the builder experience.

“This is our third year since launching DE{CODE} and the focus remains unchanged—the best developers in the world are the ones that never stop learning,” said WP Engine Founder and CTO Jason Cohen. “We want to facilitate an online space where developers can learn more about what’s available to them when using WordPress and be inspired to build their best websites yet. In 2021, DE{CODE} had 1700 attendees from 59 countries, and we hope you’re able to join for what promises to be our best event yet!”

In addition to eCommerce, headless WordPress and managed WordPress hosting, DE{CODE}2022 will include breakout sessions specifically dedicated to builders and the tools and features that are helping developers build better sites faster, with sessions covering site deployments with Local and the advent of new WordPress features like Full Site Editing.

“I believe that Full Site Editing will empower builders in a way we have never seen before. The impact on users and businesses will be huge! We’re seizing the opportunity to help devs embrace the change and make a successful transition to the new way of building with WordPress,” said WP Engine Principal Developer Advocate Brian Gardner. “Additionally, we are committed to giving back, and our team has increased its efforts to contribute to WordPress core and the Gutenberg project.”

Keynote presentations include:

2022: Year of the Developer Jason Cohen, Founder, and CTO at WP Engine

Be The Change: Introducing WP Engine WordPress Developer Relations Brian Gardner, Principal Developer Advocate

An Atlas of Atlas Kellen Mace, Developer Relations Manager at WP Engine Ilona Kedracka, Product Manager at WP Engine



Some breakout sessions include:

Headless 101 for WordPress Developers Grace Erixon, Developer Relations at WP Engine

When to Choose Headless for Clients Jonathan Jeter, Director of Technical Production at Click Here Labs Hashim Warren, Senior Product Marketing Manager at WP Engine

Building Future-Proof eCommerce Sites Mike McAlister, Principal Software Engineer at WP Engine

The Future of WordPress: Working with Full Site Editing and Beyond Nick Diego, Developer Advocate at WP Engine

Best Practices for Site Deployment With Local Carrie Dils, Freelance Coach, and Web Developer



