Woven Legal Selected for Virtual Staffing Services by Pierson Ferdinand

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Woven Legal, a leading staffing company specializing in providing remote legal professionals to law firms nationwide, has been named as the vendor of choice for Pierson Ferdinand LLP. The partnership showcases Woven Legal’s commitment to delivering top-tier scalable staffing solutions tailored to the unique needs of current-day, cutting-edge law firms and solidifies its position as a preferred staffing partner in the legal industry. Meg Garavaglia, Founder of Woven Legal, expressed delight at the announcement. She emphasized the company’s dedication to providing exceptional remote support to attorneys and its eagerness to contribute to Pierson Ferdinand’s imminent growth and success.





“ At Pierson Ferdinand, we’ve created an elite law firm model focused on leadership, technology, and culture, which enables our partners to practice law at the highest level,” said Michael Pierson, Co-Chairman of Pierson Ferdinand. “ Woven Legal’s partnership has led to the addition of teammates that share a similar vision of embracing technology to work where they’re most comfortable to achieve results.”

The partnership underscores Woven Legal’s innovative approach to staffing law firms and its unwavering focus on client satisfaction, further strengthening its position as a trusted resource for attorneys seeking dedicated and highly skilled remote legal staffing professionals.

“ Pierson Ferdinand is committed to redefining what an elite modern law firm looks like, and partnering with Woven Legal perfectly aligns with this goal,” said Joel M. Ferdinand, Co-Chairman of Pierson Ferdinand. “ Woven Legal’s expertise in providing top-notch, scalable support staff for the growing needs of our over 130 committed Partners will only enhance the services we provide to our clients. We are excited about the great potential that this collaboration holds.”

