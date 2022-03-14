Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Were Down 17.6% Year Over Year in the Fourth Quarter of 2021, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCP–The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market saw unit shipments decline 17.6% year over year to 22.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). Shipment value was also down 12.3% year over year during the quarter to $9.7 billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Manufacturing constraints and logistical issues continued to dampen growth opportunities for most brands through the end of the year.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

Most vendors experienced inventory shortfalls in the quarter due to logistical and operational issues, such as production capacity. As a result, nearly all the regional markets saw year-over-year contractions in 4Q21. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) (APeJC) recorded the smallest year-over-year decline (-0.9%) due to a strong performance in the laser segment, specifically the A4 Mono segment. Since pandemic lockdown restrictions have been lifted, overall commercial spending has increased, which strengthened demand in the APeJC region.

Pantum recorded the best year-over-year growth among the top 5 HCP companies, increasing unit shipments 81.3% year over year to nearly 446 thousand. The company’s shipments for both online and offline sales increased significantly during the quarter as it managed to get sufficient supply. This was due to an increased supply of chips from Apexmic, a chipset manufacturer owned by Ninestar.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2021 (based on unit shipments) Companies 4Q21 Unit



Shipments 4Q21 Market



Share 4Q20 Unit



Shipments 4Q20 Market



Share 4Q21/4Q20



Growth 1. HP Inc. 8,456,697 37.9% 11,165,715 41.2% -24.3% 2. Canon Group 4,524,095 20.3% 5,553,398 20.5% -18.5% 3. Epson 4,389,019 19.7% 4,794,518 17.7% -8.5% 4. Brother 1,810,098 8.1% 2,244,173 8.3% -19.3% 5. Pantum 445,744 2.0% 243,482 0.9% +83.1% Others 2,699,587 12.1% 3,088,669 11.4% -12.6% Total 22,325,240 100.0% 27,089,955 100.0% -17.6% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, February 10, 2021

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic showing the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,200 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Phuong Hang



phang@idc.com

508-935-4376

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

508-935-4200