World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Hub Selects Black & Veatch as EPC Provider

Global decarbonization solutions leader to play key role in first-of-its kind, utility-scale Advanced Clean Energy Storage project

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black & Veatch announces that it has been selected by Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development, co-developers of what will be the world’s largest industrial green hydrogen production and storage facility, to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for that Advanced Clean Energy Storage project in Delta, Utah.

Announced in 2019, the new hydrogen hub will initially be designed to convert more than 220 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy daily to 100 metric tons of green hydrogen that will be stored in two sprawling salt caverns. Storing excess renewable energy as hydrogen yields a long-term and long-duration energy storage solution, complementing battery energy storage solutions while allowing renewable energy to be deployed in times of highest demand. With hydrogen storage solutions, that may even include seasonal shifts of excess renewable energy.

Mario Azar, Black & Veatch’s incoming chair and CEO, said that “ being part of this innovative team advancing clean hydrogen as a fuel and feedstock is helping pave the way for a lower-carbon energy future that takes the energy transition farther, faster.”

“ Black & Veatch is committed to keeping our clients and partners ahead of the curve when it comes to managing the energy transition and meeting their decarbonization goals,” Azar added. “ The Advanced Clean Energy Storage hydrogen hub is a transformative event in the development of green hydrogen, long-duration energy storage and decarbonization at scale.”

Drawing on its extensive expertise in building complex energy infrastructure projects, Black & Veatch for 80 years has played key roles in engineering and building projects involving hydrogen, now widely considered to be the next frontier for carbon-free energy. These projects have varied in scope from hydrogen production via gasification to reforming and electrolysis, with end uses ranging from creation of ammonia to power generation to transportation and mobility solutions.

Mitsubishi Power, an industry leader in technology offerings, will provide the hydrogen equipment integration, including the 220 MW of electrolyzers, gas separators, rectifiers, medium-voltage transformers and distributed control system.

“ Together with our innovative partners, Mitsubishi Power and Magnum Development are creating the world’s first and largest industrial green hydrogen hub,” said Michael Ducker, president of advanced clean energy storage and chief operating officer for the joint venture. “ We are committed to advancing the development of green hydrogen, long duration energy storage, and decarbonization at scale and are thrilled to be working with Black & Veatch on building the critical infrastructure needed to achieve our vision towards a 100-percent carbon-free future.”

“ We’re honored to design and build the first large-scale green hydrogen production and storage facility,” added Jason Rowell, Black & Veatch’s leader of new energy solutions. “ Mitsubishi Power, Magnum Development, the Intermountain Power Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy and project financing partners expect the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project to meet or exceed schedule, budget, performance and reliability expectations. Black & Veatch is fully committed to delivering on our clients’ key objectives.”

With construction beginning this spring, the hydrogen storage hub will be adjacent to the Intermountain Power Agency’s (IPA) IPP Renewed Project and support that 840-MW, hydrogen-capable gas turbine combined cycle power plant under construction. That plant initially will run on a blend of 30 percent green hydrogen and 70 percent natural gas starting in 2025. The plant incrementally will expand to using 100 percent hydrogen by 2045.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About Mitsubishi Power Americas Inc.

Based in Lake Mary, Florida, Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) employs more than 2,300 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include gas, steam and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions using artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

