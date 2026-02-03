World’s First Library Metaverse Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Spaces and Places for Curious Minds

Colorado-Based Anythink Libraries’ Free Virtual Library Invites Anyone, Anywhere To Explore Immersive Worlds and Programming

THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#adamscountycolorado--Adams County’s public library system, Anythink Libraries, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Anythink World, the world’s first virtual library metaverse, an innovative digital branch that anyone can access regardless of where they live or whether they hold a library card. Launched in January 2025, the free platform has grown into a nationally engaged community, connecting people across Colorado and beyond through immersive, interactive programming.

Designed as a fully realized virtual library rather than a one-off digital experience, Anythink World allows participants to explore imaginative worlds, attend programs and connect with others in real time. By removing traditional barriers such as geography, residency and physical access, the platform reflects how libraries are evolving to expand access and serve communities wherever curiosity exists. In 2025, Anythink World saw 5,427 visitors and 153 programs offered for 742 attendees. Ninety-five percent of those visitors were from the United States, with 5% from France, Spain, Mexico, Bangladesh and Costa Rica.

At a time when families and adults are seeking cost-free third spaces for creativity, learning and connection, Anythink World offers a new kind of public gathering place. It complements Anythink’s physical branches by providing an always-open environment where people can drop in for short visits or return regularly for deeper engagement. Some of the most popular programs of its inaugural year included digital broadcasts of the Colorado Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker, chess school, cookie decorating, live magic shows and the interactive Spanish for the World.

“Anythink World was created to push the boundaries of what a library experience can be,” said Alex Thao, Anythink World’s Creator and Branch Manager. “These worlds are playful, imaginative and designed to spark curiosity, whether you’re exploring an ancient civilization, wandering a medieval village or jumping into a story-driven environment built for creativity and reflection. It’s exciting to see how people are using these spaces to explore, create and connect in ways that feel fresh, fun and meaningful.”

As part of its first-year celebration, Anythink World now features a rotating lineup of approximately 20 immersive virtual worlds, with a new world opening each week for a limited time. Each world is designed for short, flexible visits and includes optional activities that encourage exploration, reflection and play, inviting repeat visits while keeping experiences dynamic throughout the year.

Recent and upcoming virtual worlds

Pirates (Jan. 19-25)

Sustainable Forest (Jan. 26-Feb. 1)

Olympics (Feb. 2-8)

Deep Sea Base (Feb. 9-15)

Planet X (Feb. 16-22)

Honeycomb (Feb. 23-March 1)

Also on tap: Insects (March 2-8), Roman gladiators (March 16-22), a Planet world in time for Earth Day (April 20-27), exploring the outdoors, dinosaur world and more.

The virtual worlds are developed in partnership with Edu Metaverse and draw from its educational and experiential design catalog.

Beyond exploration, Anythink World also serves as a platform for original library-led programming. Over the past year, it has hosted initiatives such as Unwritten, a narrative poetry project that brought together a virtual writing cohort led by Adams County Poet Laureate Kerrie Joy. Participants collaborated, wrote and built creative portfolios entirely within the virtual environment.

Anythink World reflects Anythink Libraries’ systemwide focus on access, joining initiatives such as districtwide expanded hours, the renovated Perl Mack branch with new community spaces and nearly 5,000 books, the forthcoming Nature Library opening in August and the Anythink Reunion Express Library planned to expand access in growing and rural communities in Fall 2026.

“The success of Anythink World reflects our commitment to meeting people where they are and reimagining what a modern library can be,” said Mark Fink, Executive Director of Anythink Libraries. “These virtual worlds show how libraries can be both innovative and deeply human, opening doors for learning, creativity and connection well beyond our physical locations.”

Anythink World is available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week as part of Anythink Libraries’ digital offerings. New virtual worlds will continue to rotate weekly throughout 2026.

