World’s First Ear-Worn AI/ML Platform for Physiological Monitoring Introduced by Nokia Bell Labs and Cambridge Future Tech

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge Future Tech has entered into a relationship with Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Ventures & Partnerships to establish OmniBuds LTD for the commercialization of Nokia Bell Labs OmniBuds platform, the world’s first ear-worn AI/ML computing platform designed to monitor vital signs, including heart and respiration rates, as well as users’ physical activities and audio experiences. This groundbreaking device is poised to revolutionise the health and wellness industry by providing continuous, real-time insights to care providers and enhancing patient care.









The technology behind the OmniBuds platform unlocks new ways to measure and manage health data, enabling earlier interventions, better decision making and improved outcomes, all leading to a better quality of life for users.

Billions of people around the world are already familiar with putting intelligent devices in or on their ears, and the ear has long been targeted by researchers and companies alike as a window into the body for vital sign monitoring. The OmniBuds computing platform is a world-first, triggering a next generation in earable devices.

Cambridge Future Tech, a uniquely tech-first venture builder that turns cutting-edge innovations into market-leading businesses, is scaling OmniBuds to meet the growing demand for advanced health monitoring. Its engagement with Nokia Bell Labs, the award-winning global industrial research arm of Nokia and birthplace of transformative technologies from the transistor to information theory, will ensure that the OmniBuds platform is poised for commercial success worldwide.

Owen Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Cambridge Future Tech commented:

“Partnering with an institution as prestigious as Nokia Bell Labs is a privilege. Their track record for pioneering innovation is unmatched, and we’re excited to collaborate to advance cutting-edge technologies. OmniBuds has the potential to completely transform the health tech space and positively impact people’s lives around the world.

“This partnership will enable us to push OmniBuds forward, creating a true breakthrough in personal health monitoring. We aim to bring this disruptive technology to market, accelerating its growth and driving significant change in the healthcare industry worldwide.”

By leveraging its commercial expertise and extensive network, Cambridge Future Tech collaborates with corporates and research groups to form strategic partnerships allowing it to pioneer new cutting-edge ventures.

Thierry E. Klein, President of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia, commented:

“We are very privileged to engage with Cambridge Future Tech to commercialize the OmniBuds platform and create global impact through better health outcomes. We look to organizations like Cambridge Future Tech to accelerate the value creation from our research by taking our technology innovations out of the lab and putting them into the real-world. Nokia Bell Labs innovates with purpose to solve the most challenging industrial and societal problems. What could be more exciting than developing technologies to improve human health and well-being?”

Mike Chen, Vice President of Ventures and Partnerships at Nokia, commented:

“This engagement between Nokia and Cambridge Future Tech offers an accelerated external research commercialization pathway to harness the innovation developed by Nokia Bell Labs and utilize Cambridge Future Tech’s venture building prowess, to create new products and services for augmenting people’s lives.”

About Cambridge Future Tech

Cambridge Future Tech (CFT) founds DeepTech ventures. The company has created 80+ highly skilled jobs, raising over $10m in external funding, and over $5m in grant funding for its ventures.

Working with leading universities and tech transfer offices, Cambridge Future Tech will co-found eight new companies in 2024 – ahead of target to co-found a further 40 DeepTech ventures within five years. Cambridge Future Tech will build an additional eight ventures each year with their corporate partners. Recent work has also included industry giants AngloAmerican plc, Cemex Ventures and a partnership with CERN, the home of the Large Hadron Collider.

CFT is based in Cambridge, UK, led by CEO Owen Thompson. It is dedicated to the creation and growth of technologies that never would have existed without early-stage intervention. They work closely with leading UK universities, scientists, and inventors to commercialise scientific discoveries and technological innovations. CFT is at the forefront of driving DeepTech innovation for global impact.

For more information about CFT, visit www.camfuturetech.com.

For photos of the CFT team and Nokia's Mike Chen, and OmniBuds product image, please click here – photos.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

