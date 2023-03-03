WorldQuant Commences 2023 International Quant Championship

Competition will take place on WorldQuant’s BRAIN platform, where participants will compete for potential compensation and additional rewards

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorldQuant, a global quantitative asset management firm, today announced the launch of its 2023 International Quant Championship (IQC), a global, three-stage, team-based competition that will bring together students, academia and professionals from around the globe. Participants will have the opportunity to apply their quantitative skills at the intersection of data and the financial markets by developing and backtesting predictive mathematical models, or alphas1. Registration is currently open to sign up until May 18 at https://platform.worldquantbrain.com/iqc.

The 2023 IQC builds on the many competitions WorldQuant has hosted over the years and welcomes talent from eligible regions and of all experience levels. Top-scoring teams may be qualified to win cash prizes from a pool of US$100,000, subject to eligibility. WorldQuant seeks to engage top talent around the world, and certain eligible participants who score well in the IQC may be considered for research consulting, internship or full-time employment opportunities at WorldQuant.

“WorldQuant seeks to create opportunities for quants globally to collaborate and excel as they pursue their passion for quant,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WorldQuant. “The International Quant Championship provides the technical tools and platform to compete and learn as participants seek the crown of IQC champion and demonstrate their quantitative capabilities. I look forward to seeing what this year’s participants can achieve.”

“The International Quant Championship will provide individuals from around the world with the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of quantitative finance, and hone the technical skills required to fuel their success,” said Nitish Maini, Chief Strategy Officer of WorldQuant. “The latest competition will enable WorldQuant to further leverage its growing network of quants and ultimately fuel collaboration. We are excited to welcome participants and follow their development over the course of the competition.”

The IQC will take place on WorldQuant’s BRAIN platform. BRAIN features robust fields of data and tools, performance dashboards and value-add measures, along with incorporating machine learning modules and AI algorithms in an integrated environment. The platform includes:

65,000+ data fields to leverage

20,000+ users

1,000+ paid consultants

In-depth training and mentorship from experienced quants

from experienced quants Platform and tools to learn and submit more advanced signals in addition to alphas

Real-time, actionable feedback on alpha submissions

A community that fosters collaboration, competition and opportunity where consultants can grow as people and professionals

Please see the official IQC website and guidelines for all rules and restrictions.

About WorldQuant

WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm with over $7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky with the belief that talent is global, but opportunity is not, WorldQuant has more than 850 employees spread among 23 offices in 13 countries. WorldQuant seeks to get to the future faster, guided by the principle that there are an infinite number of insights to discover. The firm develops and deploys investment strategies across a variety of asset classes in global markets. For more information on WorldQuant’s philosophy and culture, please visit www.worldquant.com.

1 WorldQuant defines “Alphas” as mathematical models that seek to predict the future price movements of various financial instruments.

