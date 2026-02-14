World Liberty Forum Reaches Capacity as Global Leaders Prepare to Convene at Mar-a-Lago

Approximately 400 senior executives, investors, and policymakers confirmed for February 18 gathering from World Liberty Financial; New speakers revealed

PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Liberty Financial ("WLFI”) today announced that the World Liberty Forum has reached capacity, with nearly 400 confirmed participants set to convene at Mar-a-Lago on February 18, 2026. The Forum will bring together an unprecedented assembly of leaders from global finance, technology, sports, media, and government for a day of high-level dialogue on the forces reshaping the global economy.

“The response to the World Liberty Forum has been overwhelming, and it’s clear ​​WLFI’s mission is resonating at the highest levels,” said Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial. “In an era of artificial intelligence and 24/7 markets, financial infrastructure must evolve at lightning speed. The Forum is bringing together many of the world’s most pre-eminent champions of this important work.”

Hosted by World Liberty’s founders, the daylong program will feature keynotes, fireside conversations, and panels addressing the future of the U.S. dollar, the modernization of financial infrastructure, and America's indispensable role in the next era of global markets. The agenda is available on the World Liberty Forum website at https://worldlibertyforum.com/.

The confirmed speaker lineup includes:

David Solomon (Goldman Sachs, Chairman and CEO)

Jenny Johnson (Franklin Templeton, President and CEO)

Adena Friedman (Nasdaq, Chair and CEO)

Lynn Martin (New York Stock Exchange, President)

Michael Selig (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Chairman)

Daniel Loeb (Third Point, Founder and CEO)

Philippe Laffont (Coatue Management, Founder and Chief Investment Officer)

Brad Gerstner (Altimeter Capital, Founder and CEO)

Barry Sternlicht (Starwood Capital Group, CEO)

Jacob Helberg (Department of State, Undersecretary for Economic Affairs)

Kevin O'Leary (O'Leary Ventures, Chairman)

Gianni Infantino (FIFA, President)

Gerry Cardinale (RedBird Capital, Founder and Managing Partner)

Behdad Eghbali (Clearlake Capital Group, Co-Founder and Managing Partner)

Senator Ashley Moody (U.S. Senator from Florida)

Senator Bernie Moreno (U.S. Senator from Ohio)

Peter Hughes (Apex Group, Founder and CEO)

The Hon. Kelly Loeffler

Marc Lasry (Avenue Capital Group, Co-founder and CEO)

Clay Travis (OutKick, Founder)

Brian Armstrong (Coinbase, Co-founder and CEO)

Cody Carbone (The Digital Chamber, CEO)

Yuval Rooz (Canton Network, Co-Founder)

Mike Belshe (BitGo, CEO)

Carlos Domingo (Securitize, Founder and CEO)

Ziad El Chaar (DarGlobal, CEO)

Donald Trump Jr. (World Liberty Financial, Co-Founder)

Eric Trump (World Liberty Financial, Co-Founder)

Alex Witkoff (World Liberty Financial, Co-Founder)

Zak Folkman (World Liberty Financial, Co-Founder and COO)

Zach Witkoff (World Liberty Financial, Co-Founder and CEO)

Chase Herro (World Liberty Financial, Co-Founder)

Additional speakers and major announcements are expected at the event. For updates, follow @worldlibertyfi on X.

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and governance platform dedicated to empowering individuals through transparent, accessible, and secure financial solutions. Inspired by the vision of President Donald J. Trump, WLFI seeks to democratize access to DeFi by creating user-friendly tools that bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a broader audience. WLFI plans to be at the forefront of DeFi, offering an intuitive, robust platform that empowers users to participate actively in the financial future.

