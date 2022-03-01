World Faces Increased Cybersecurity Threat

But the global cybersecurity workforce is 65% smaller than it needs to be

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberVista–Global instability could be about to fuel an increase in cyberattacks, according to leading experts. Questionmark, the online assessment provider, is urging organizations to ensure they have the skills they need to stay safe over the long term.

Bank executives in the United States (US) fear being the focus for increasing cybercrime.1 Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has called on organizations to bolster their online defenses.2 However, despite the urgent imperative to address security concerns, research shows that the global cybersecurity workforce is 65% smaller than it should be.3

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: “Organizations are acutely vulnerable to a rise in cybercrime as a result of global instability. Building resilience has to become a board-level priority today. Part of the solution is to invest in the right technology. But in the long term, this will only be effective if people have the skills and knowledge to use these tools properly.”

The initial response to increased threat is likely to involve organizations investing in technology. To ensure that organizations retain resilience, Questionmark recommends three ways in which tests and assessments can help form a long-term approach to creating a cyber-secure culture.

Check technical skills –people using sensitive systems and handling important data must understand how to do so safely. The Questionmark Critical Cyber Diagnostic Test by CyberVista assesses worker skills across seven core areas and verifies their proficiency in cyber defense. Where there are gaps in knowledge, employers can introduce urgent training. Invest in certifications –providers increasingly offer a range of cybersecurity certifications. When technical team members achieve these, employers can be confident that staff understand how to keep data and systems safe. Because these are often taught and assessed online, it is easier than ever for employees to access them. Employers can also run their own certification programs and assess them with online tests. Back to basics – as well as ensuring that technical staff know what they are doing, employers should check that all team members understand the basics of working safely. This is particularly important if they are working from home. Checking their knowledge with assessments will reassure team leaders that staff know not to engage in dangerous habits, such as sharing passwords.

