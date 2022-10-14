<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire WorkJam Announces 2022 Jammy Award Winners
Business Wire

WorkJam Announces 2022 Jammy Award Winners

di Business Wire

Inaugural Awards Honor WorkJam Customers and Partners for Innovating to Significantly Improve the Workplace Experience for Frontline Employees

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, on Thursday announced the winners of its inaugural Jammy Awards at its annual WorkJam Days customer conference, which was held in Banff, Alberta, this year. The Jammys honor WorkJam enterprise customers and partners across industries and geographic regions that have made extraordinary efforts to positively impact their frontline employee experience.

“We’re extremely proud to launch the Jammy Awards this year and recognize WorkJam customers that have made such a positive impact on the daily lives of their frontline employees,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “This prestigious group of honorees from around the world have all empowered their workforces with digital technology that improves job satisfaction, career development, engagement, productivity, work/life balance and retention.”

The 2022 WorkJam Jammy Award winners include:

Customer Awards

  • Ulta Beauty: Digital Workplace Impact Award and WorkJam Hero Award, Ashley Rickert, Senior Manager, Digital Workplace
  • Circle K: Innovation Award and DEI Award
  • Target Australia: Digital Transformation Award
  • Woolworths Group Australia: Employee Experience Award
  • TJX Europe: Frontline Engagement Award
  • American Eagle Outfitters: Associate First Award

Partner Awards

  • Axsium: Services Partner of the Year
  • Aware: Technology Partner of the Year

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.

Contacts

Media:
Alissa Heumann / Felicia Kane

Berns Communications Group

aheumann@bcg-pr.com / fkane@bcg-pr.com

Articoli correlati

Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GWRE #GuidewireDataHub--Heritage Insurance Company (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected...
Continua a leggere

Kyndryl, Microsoft and Dell Technologies Unveil Solution to Advance Customers’ Cloud Transformation

Business Wire Business Wire -
New hybrid cloud offering utilizes Kyndryl managed services expertise, Microsoft Azure software and Dell Technologies infrastructure NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Exabeam Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management for the Fourth Time in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced it has again been named a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

Business Wire