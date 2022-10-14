WorkJam Announces 2022 Jammy Award Winners

Inaugural Awards Honor WorkJam Customers and Partners for Innovating to Significantly Improve the Workplace Experience for Frontline Employees

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, on Thursday announced the winners of its inaugural Jammy Awards at its annual WorkJam Days customer conference, which was held in Banff, Alberta, this year. The Jammys honor WorkJam enterprise customers and partners across industries and geographic regions that have made extraordinary efforts to positively impact their frontline employee experience.

“We’re extremely proud to launch the Jammy Awards this year and recognize WorkJam customers that have made such a positive impact on the daily lives of their frontline employees,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “This prestigious group of honorees from around the world have all empowered their workforces with digital technology that improves job satisfaction, career development, engagement, productivity, work/life balance and retention.”

The 2022 WorkJam Jammy Award winners include:

Customer Awards

Ulta Beauty: Digital Workplace Impact Award and WorkJam Hero Award, Ashley Rickert, Senior Manager, Digital Workplace

Digital Workplace Impact Award WorkJam Hero Award, Ashley Rickert, Senior Manager, Digital Workplace Circle K: Innovation Award and DEI Award

Innovation Award DEI Award Target Australia: Digital Transformation Award

Digital Transformation Award Woolworths Group Australia: Employee Experience Award

Employee Experience Award TJX Europe: Frontline Engagement Award

Frontline Engagement Award American Eagle Outfitters: Associate First Award

Partner Awards

Axsium: Services Partner of the Year

Services Partner of the Year Aware: Technology Partner of the Year

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.

Contacts

Media:

Alissa Heumann / Felicia Kane



Berns Communications Group



aheumann@bcg-pr.com / fkane@bcg-pr.com