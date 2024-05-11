Fubo to Participate in J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and VP, Investor Relations, FP&A and Corporate Development Ameet Padte will present and host one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 20, 2024.





J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications



Date: May 20, 2024



Fireside Chat: 3:10 p.m.-3:45 p.m.



Webcast Links (audio only): https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx or https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc24/sessions/51684-fubotv-inc/webcast

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2023). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

Contacts

Investor Contacts

Ameet Padte, Fubo



ameet@fubo.tv

JCIR for Fubo



ir@fubo.tv

Media Contacts

Jennifer L. Press, Fubo



jpress@fubo.tv

Bianca Illion, Fubo



billion@fubo.tv