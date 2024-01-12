WorkJam and JCPenney Join Forces to Empower Frontline Workers and Provide Greater Flexibility

WorkJam CEO Steven Kramer and JCPenney CHRO Andre Joyner to Speak at NRF ’24: Retail’s Big Show

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, and JCPenney announced today that WorkJam CEO Steven Kramer and JCPenney Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Andre Joyner will speak at NRF ’24: Retail’s Big Show in New York City. In their “Big Ideas” session at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Monday, January 15, at 9:15 am, Kramer and Joyner will discuss how JCPenney is empowering its frontline workforce to increase engagement and retention and demonstrate it is an employer of choice.

With unemployment continuing to hover at near-historic lows in the U.S., retailers are looking for ways to better engage and retain frontline associates while generating significant time savings for managers. JCPenney’s talent strategy includes leveraging WorkJam’s super app to increase store-level and supply chain associate retention and engagement. The retailer is tapping WorkJam to provide its frontline associates with the workplace tools and capabilities they value most, including scheduling flexibility and early access to earned wages.

“JCPenney is establishing itself as an industry-leading employer by empowering frontline staff with our super app’s digital tools to improve engagement, productivity and retention,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “I’m looking forward to speaking with Andre at NRF ’24 and sharing insights on how JCPenney is offering its frontline staff more flexibility, reducing their financial stress and meeting employees where they are to become a retail employer of choice.”

“In the past, most retail companies have traditionally hired and managed associates in a very particular way, by focusing on finding people to work certain hours at a certain location, without much thought to offering staff a degree of agency over any part of their work experience,” said Andre Joyner, CHRO, JCPenney. “With WorkJam, we’re able to adopt a more modern strategy, enabling us to empower our associates to take ownership over their careers with tools they clearly value—including scheduling flexibility and early access to earned wages. Those offerings help address some of the biggest challenges our employees face and have helped us become more competitive in the recruiting process and reduce turnover.”

As the leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam enables large enterprises to orchestrate their frontline workforces and puts the tools frontline employees need in the palm of their hand. WorkJam’s super app leverages AI-powered analytics to help leading retailers and manufacturing, distribution and hospitality enterprises across the globe better understand and manage their frontline workforce data, improve their employee and customer experiences, and grow their bottom line. The WorkJam app is the only solution on the market that gives enterprises the flexibility to buy one module and then turn on others as their needs grow.

In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

To meet with Kramer and Joyner in person at the NRF ’24, visit booth #5647 on the third floor of the Javits Center immediately after their Monday morning Big Ideas session.

