Workiva Inc. to Participate in Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WK #ConnectedData—Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announces its planned participation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The events will be webcast live, and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva’s investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Mike Rost



Workiva Inc.



investor@workiva.com

(515) 663-4493

Media Contact:

Kevin McCarthy



Workiva Inc.



press@workiva.com

(515) 663-4471