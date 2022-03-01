Home Business Wire Workiva Inc. to Participate in Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
Business Wire

Workiva Inc. to Participate in Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

di Business Wire

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WK #ConnectedDataWorkiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announces its planned participation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The events will be webcast live, and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva’s investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Mike Rost

Workiva Inc.

investor@workiva.com
(515) 663-4493

Media Contact:
Kevin McCarthy

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com
(515) 663-4471

Articoli correlati

Scientific Games Provides Business Strategy Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Scientific Games to Be Rebranded “Light & Wonder,” Reflecting Transformation to a Cross-platform Global Game Company Company Expects to Significantly...
Continua a leggere

Coursera to Participate in March Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March: Raymond...
Continua a leggere

Rand Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Scientific Games Provides Business Strategy Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021...

Business Wire