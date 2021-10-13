Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-968-1977 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-6649 (international). The conference ID is 8009407. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.workiva.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available through Nov. 10, 2021, at 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 8009407. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call at https://investor.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Adam Terese



Workiva Inc.



investor@workiva.com

(515) 663-4493

Media:

Kevin McCarthy



Workiva Inc.



press@workiva.com

(515) 663-4471