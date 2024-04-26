Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Enhanced version of H350 features improved performance and service capabilities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finer detail and even greater precision are coming to Stratasys’ SAF™ technology. Today, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced its new SAF™ HighDef Printing capabilities and the launch of the H350™ printer, Version 1.5 (V.1.5) to expand SAF adoption with additional applications and use cases for a growing set of manufacturing end markets.









Introducing High Definition

Stratasys’ new HighDef Printing capabilities are designed to allow for more exact, high-definition printing with detailed resolution. This gives manufacturers the ability to rapidly scale their additive manufacturing through reliable repeatability, while creating more intricate parts and expanding their design capabilities. Customers from industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare can take advantage of SAF thermal control to create applications that require smooth, precise features like gears and mechanisms.

“High-definition printing enables tighter tolerances, moving assemblies and a new range of applications for SAF customers,” said Adam Ellis, Corporate Applications Manager, Stratasys. “Bringing HighDef to our customers will help us expand and improve their capabilities and increase their adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing roles.”

Delivered as part of a firmware update, Stratasys’ HighDef Printing will be backwards compatible with previous H350 models and made available to customers at no additional cost.

The New H350

Stratasys is introducing the new H350 V1.5 printer. This new printer has improved sensors and remote service capabilities, making the printer easier to operate and service. The H350 V1.5 will also come with the new Stratasys HighDef Printing firmware update.

“The new capabilities and the upgraded H350 align with the performance needs that our customers indicated to us, that will allow them to further benefit from additive manufacturing and SAF technology in particular,” said Torben Lange, Vice President, SAF Research & Development, Stratasys. “New applications and use cases will allow manufacturers to scale their production, with more intricate parts, without compromising speed or quality.”

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from using the new H350 V1.5 printer are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys’ business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower-margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; to the extent of our success at successfully consummating acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular (including risks related to the impact of coronavirus on our operations, supply chain, liquidity, cash flow and customer orders; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others’ intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys’ most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11th, 2024. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2023 Annual Report and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

