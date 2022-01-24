Home Business Wire Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial...
Business Wire

Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$wk–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.workiva.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available through March 1, 2022, at 800- 770- 2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay passcode is 8736384. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call at https://investor.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Mike Rost

Workiva Inc.

investor@workiva.com
(515) 663-4493

Media:
Darcie Brossart

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com
(515) 663-4471

Articoli correlati

Allscripts Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and New Share Repurchase Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDRX) (Allscripts) today announced preliminary financial results for the three and twelve months...
Continua a leggere

Prospection and Novotech Partner To Accelerate Clinical Trials With Real World Evidence

Business Wire Business Wire -
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthcare data technology company, Prospection, and leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO, Novotech Health Holdings, announce a strategic...
Continua a leggere

Bill.com Appoints Germaine Cota as Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Prospection and Novotech Partner To Accelerate Clinical Trials With Real World Evidence

Business Wire