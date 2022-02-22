Workiva Inc. Promotes Julie Iskow to President & Chief Operating Officer

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WK #COO—Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today the promotion of Julie Iskow to president and chief operating officer, effective March 1, 2022.





In her new role, Iskow will be responsible for Workiva’s global growth strategy and commercial operations, including enterprise-wide product development, platform innovation, sales, marketing, service delivery, and customer success. She will continue to report to Marty Vanderploeg, chief executive officer.

“Julie’s expertise, insight and leadership have played an integral role in our company’s success,” said Vanderploeg. “She established our commercial go-to-market strategy centered around innovation; instituted discipline and scale across our R&D, product, sales, marketing and customer success organizations; and built a high-caliber, collaborative team. Julie is a trusted advisor and a valuable member of our executive team. I’m looking forward to working closely with her as we advance Workiva’s mission of powering transparent reporting for a better world.”

Iskow joined Workiva in 2019 as EVP and chief operating officer. She has extensive experience in product development, optimizing operations, and scaling enterprise SaaS companies with strong, profitable growth. Before joining Workiva, she served in a variety of executive technology and engineering leadership positions, including chief technology officer and chief information officer with other SaaS companies.

Iskow currently serves on the board of directors of Workiva Inc. and Vocera Communications, and is on the advisory board for Change Healthcare. She has a BS from the University of California, Berkeley and an MS from the University of California, Davis.

