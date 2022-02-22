Workiva Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Increased Q4 2021 Subscription & Support Revenue by 28.8% over Q4 2020

Generated Total Q4 2021 Revenue of $120.8 Million, up 28.7% over Q4 2020

Full Year 2021 Total Revenue of $443.3 million, up 26.1% over 2020

Achieved 37.9% YOY Growth of Customers with Annual Contract Value Over $150K

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“The Workiva team once again delivered strong financial results. In both the fourth quarter and full-year, we beat the high end of our guidance in revenue and operating profit,” said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer. “These results reflect our market leadership in transparent connected reporting, and the significant increases we’re seeing in macro trends such as digital transformations, increased compliance and reporting requirements, and stakeholder demand for ESG data.”

“We saw broad based demand across our solution portfolio in the fourth quarter which resulted in growth of 28.8% in subscription & support revenue, and 28.7% in total revenue,” said Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer. “We had strong new logo growth with 169 net new logos added, and also delivered a 32% increase in the number of customers with contract values over $100k and achieved our highest revenue retention rate of 97%.”

“In 2022, we are strategically investing in our people, technology, partners, and go-to-market strategy in order to capture the significant ESG market opportunity we see ahead of us,” added Vanderploeg. “We believe the investments we are making in ESG, along with our other fit-for-purpose solutions, will position us to deliver durable low-to-mid-20% revenue growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached $120.8 million, an increase of 28.7% from $93.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Subscription and support revenue contributed $104.3 million, up 28.8% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Professional services revenue was $16.5 million, an increase of 28.2% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $91.6 million compared with $70.2 million in the same quarter of 2020. GAAP gross margin was 75.9% versus 74.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $93.2 million, an increase of 31.3% compared with the prior year’s fourth quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 77.2% compared to 75.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $11.5 million compared with a loss of $5.1 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $2.2 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.3 million compared with a net loss of $8.0 million for the prior year’s fourth quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.28 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million compared with net income of $4.6 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share was $0.03, compared with net income per basic and diluted share of $0.09 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Liquidity: As of December 31, 2021, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $530.4 million, compared with $530.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Workiva had $345.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026 and $16.7 million of finance lease obligations outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 4,315 customers as of December 31, 2021, a net increase of 592 customers from December 31, 2020.

Revenue Retention Rate: As of December 31, 2021, Workiva’s revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 97.0%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 110.0%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

Large Contracts: As of December 31, 2021, Workiva had 1,121 customers with an annual contract value (“ACV”) of more than $100,000, up 32% from 847 customers at December 31, 2020. Workiva had 578 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 38% from 419 customers in the fourth quarter of 2020. Workiva had 183 customers with an ACV of more than $300,000, up 54% from 119 customers in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the full year 2021 reached $443.3 million, an increase of 26.1% from $351.6 million in 2020. Subscription and support revenue contributed $379.3 million, up 28.2% compared to 2020. Professional services revenue was $63.9 million, an increase of 14.8% compared to the prior year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for 2021 was $339.5 million compared with $261.4 million in 2020. GAAP gross margin was 76.6% versus 74.4% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit for 2021 was $344.0 million, an increase of 30.0% compared 2020, and non-GAAP gross margin was 77.6% compared to 75.2%.

Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations 2021 was $29.4 million compared with a loss of $37.8 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $20.0 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $8.0 million in 2020.

GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for 2021 was $37.7 million compared with a net loss of $48.4 million in the prior year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.74 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $1.00 in 2020.

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for 2021 was $20.8 million compared with net income of $6.3 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share was $0.41 and $0.37, respectively, compared with net income per basic and diluted share of $0.13 and $0.12, respectively, in 2020.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $49.8 million in 2021, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $33.2 million in 2020.

Financial Outlook

As of February 22, 2022, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $127.0 million to $128.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $22.9 million to $21.9 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $7.0 million to $6.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.44.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.14.

Net loss per basic share is based on 52.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $532.0 million to $534.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $104.9 million to $102.9 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $37.0 million to $35.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.08 to $2.04.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.76.

Net loss per basic and diluted share is based on 53.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Workiva has factored into its guidance the expected impacts of COVID-19 on its business and results of operations based on currently available information. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause the company to change its guidance, and it undertakes no obligation to update its assumptions, expectations or guidance. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially, as further discussed below under the heading “Safe Harbor Statement”.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the first quarter and full year 2022. To access this call, dial 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through March 1, 2022, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 8736384. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/workiva

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, and non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be accounted for as separate liability and equity components in a manner that reflects our non-convertible debt borrowing rate. This results in the debt component being treated as though it was issued at a discount, with the debt discount being accreted as additional non-cash interest expense over the term of the notes using the effective interest method. As a result, we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense attributable to the debt discount in calculating our non-GAAP measures is useful because this interest expense does not represent a cash outflow and is not indicative of our ongoing operational performance. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 104,287 $ 80,970 $ 379,340 $ 295,877 Professional services 16,496 12,864 63,945 55,717 Total revenue 120,783 93,834 443,285 351,594 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 17,645 13,239 60,551 49,503 Professional services (1) 11,516 10,412 43,282 40,674 Total cost of revenue 29,161 23,651 103,833 90,177 Gross profit 91,622 70,183 339,452 261,417 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 31,430 24,386 115,735 94,844 Sales and marketing (1) 50,199 37,813 178,785 144,687 General and administrative (1) 21,492 13,124 74,287 59,688 Total operating expenses 103,121 75,323 368,807 299,219 Loss from operations (11,499) (5,140) (29,355) (37,802) Interest income 207 450 1,041 3,282 Interest expense (3,520) (3,497) (14,015) (13,964) Other (expense) income, net (36) (468) 3,229 (205) Loss before benefit for income taxes (14,848) (8,655) (39,100) (48,689) Benefit for income taxes (524) (642) (1,370) (291) Net loss $ (14,324) $ (8,013) $ (37,730) $ (48,398) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.28) $ (0.16) $ (0.74) $ (1.00) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 51,734,522 49,222,465 51,126,510 48,448,166

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 1,044 $ 416 $ 2,868 $ 1,709 Professional services 546 372 1,729 1,434 Operating expenses Research and development 2,395 2,310 9,590 8,100 Sales and marketing 3,420 2,695 13,901 11,062 General and administrative 5,866 4,547 20,545 23,466

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 300,386 $ 322,831 Marketable securities 230,060 207,207 Accounts receivable, net 76,848 68,922 Deferred costs 31,152 21,923 Other receivables 3,538 3,155 Prepaid expenses and other 15,108 9,047 Total current assets 657,092 633,085 Property and equipment, net 28,821 29,365 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,760 15,844 Deferred costs, non-current 33,091 23,421 Goodwill 34,556 — Intangible assets, net 10,434 1,583 Other assets 5,005 3,708 Total assets $ 786,759 $ 707,006 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,114 $ 2,843 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 84,126 68,256 Deferred revenue 258,023 208,990 Convertible senior notes, current 298,661 — Finance lease obligations 1,575 1,705 Total current liabilities 646,499 281,794 Convertible senior notes, non-current — 289,490 Deferred revenue, non-current 34,181 35,894 Other long-term liabilities 1,605 1,680 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,408 17,209 Finance lease obligations, non-current 15,087 16,662 Total liabilities 713,780 642,729 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 51 49 Additional paid-in-capital 525,646 478,698 Accumulated deficit (452,430) (414,700) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (288) 230 Total stockholders’ equity 72,979 64,277 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 786,759 $ 707,006

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (14,324) $ (8,013) $ (37,730) $ (48,398) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,664 1,101 5,244 4,296 Stock-based compensation expense 13,271 10,340 48,633 45,771 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 37 32 (125) (159) Amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net 825 349 3,024 668 Gain on settlement of equity securities — — (3,698) — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,320 2,248 9,171 8,889 Deferred income tax (1,059) 68 (1,973) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,916) (12,833) (7,683) (8,028) Deferred costs (7,103) (9,572) (19,207) (15,953) Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,291 914 4,197 3,906 Other receivables (187) (709) (391) (680) Prepaid expenses (2,473) 564 (6,522) (2,492) Other assets (25) 385 (1,222) (215) Accounts payable (242) (851) 972 (4,106) Deferred revenue 25,391 26,165 47,419 37,479 Operating lease liability (1,544) (1,087) (4,934) (4,525) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,342 4,252 14,669 16,790 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,268 13,353 49,844 33,243 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,103) (110) (3,534) (1,873) Purchase of marketable securities (26,985) (130,657) (170,070) (175,926) Sale of marketable securities — — 250 11,423 Maturities of marketable securities 26,788 20,585 143,159 62,922 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,400) — (37,467) — Purchase of intangible assets (32) (43) (219) (296) Other investments — — (750) — Net cash used in investing activities (3,732) (110,225) (68,631) (103,750) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 7,808 4,936 16,600 19,189 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (3,458) (11,546) (27,144) (13,657) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan — — 8,861 7,227 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (434) (429) (1,705) (1,641) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,916 (7,039) (3,388) 11,118 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (191) 610 (270) 478 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,261 (103,301) (22,445) (58,911) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 291,125 426,132 322,831 381,742 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 300,386 $ 322,831 $ 300,386 $ 322,831

TABLE I

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 86,642 $ 67,731 $ 318,789 $ 246,374 Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,044 416 2,868 1,709 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 87,686 $ 68,147 $ 321,657 $ 248,083 As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP 84.1 % 84.2 % 84.8 % 83.8 % Gross profit, professional services $ 4,980 $ 2,452 $ 20,663 $ 15,043 Add back: Stock-based compensation 546 372 1,729 1,434 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 5,526 $ 2,824 $ 22,392 $ 16,477 As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP 33.5 % 22.0 % 35.0 % 29.6 % Gross profit $ 91,622 $ 70,183 $ 339,452 $ 261,417 Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,590 788 4,597 3,143 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 93,212 $ 70,971 $ 344,049 $ 264,560 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 77.2 % 75.6 % 77.6 % 75.2 % Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 17,645 $ 13,239 $ 60,551 $ 49,503 Less: Stock-based compensation 1,044 416 2,868 1,709 Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 16,601 $ 12,823 $ 57,683 $ 47,794 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 13.7 % 13.7 % 13.0 % 13.6 % Cost of revenue, professional services $ 11,516 $ 10,412 $ 43,282 $ 40,674 Less: Stock-based compensation 546 372 1,729 1,434 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 10,970 $ 10,040 $ 41,553 $ 39,240 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 9.1 % 10.7 % 9.4 % 11.2 % Research and development $ 31,430 $ 24,386 $ 115,735 $ 94,844 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,395 2,310 9,590 8,100 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 426 — 701 — Research and development, non-GAAP $ 28,609 $ 22,076 $ 105,444 $ 86,744 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 23.7 % 23.5 % 23.8 % 24.7 % Sales and marketing $ 50,199 $ 37,813 $ 178,785 $ 144,687 Less: Stock-based compensation 3,420 2,695 13,901 11,062 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 22 — 35 — Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 46,757 $ 35,118 $ 164,849 $ 133,625 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 38.7 % 37.4 % 37.2 % 38.0 % General and administrative $ 21,492 $ 13,124 $ 74,287 $ 59,688 Less: Stock-based compensation 5,866 4,547 20,545 23,466 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 15,626 $ 8,577 $ 53,742 $ 36,222 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 12.9 % 9.1 % 12.1 % 10.3 % Loss from operations $ (11,499) $ (5,140) $ (29,355) $ (37,802) Add back: Stock-based compensation 13,271 10,340 48,633 45,771 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 448 — 736 — Income from operations, non-GAAP $ 2,220 $ 5,200 $ 20,014 $ 7,969 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 1.8 % 5.5 % 4.5 % 2.3 % Net loss $ (14,324) $ (8,013) $ (37,730) $ (48,398) Add back: Stock-based compensation 13,271 10,340 48,633 45,771 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 448 — 736 — Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 2,320 2,248 9,171 8,889 Net income, non-GAAP $ 1,715 $ 4,575 $ 20,810 $ 6,262 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 1.4 % 4.9 % 4.7 % 1.8 % Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.28) $ (0.16) $ (0.74) $ (1.00) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.26 0.20 0.96 0.95 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.01 — 0.01 — Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.04 0.05 0.18 0.18 Net income per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.41 $ 0.13 Net income per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.37 $ 0.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic, non-GAAP 51,734,522 49,222,465 51,126,510 48,448,166 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted, non-GAAP 56,697,006 53,776,276 55,998,736 52,864,771

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Mike Rost



Workiva Inc.



investor@workiva.com

(515) 663-4493

Media Contact:

Darcie Brossart



Workiva Inc.



press@workiva.com

(515) 663-4471

Read full story here