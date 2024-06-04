Workhuman Launches New Reporting Feature in Admin Hub to Elevate Recognition Program Management

New capabilities redefine program management and reporting with centralized experience, streamlined processes, and upgraded functionality

Workhuman®, the company revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace, is introducing new Reporting features in its Admin Hub, enhancing a Program Manager's control and access to insights of their organization's Social Recognition program. Breaking down traditionally rigid HR reporting systems, Admin Hub's updated Reporting functionality provides the ability to adapt report details, increases the efficient process of customizing and disseminating data, and improves collaboration in the analysis and interpretation of data.





The data from an organization’s Social Recognition program holds a treasure trove of insights: data points like the percentage of employees who give or receive recognition, how frequently it is given, and the dollar amount associated with each award. This information can help track recognition program outcomes and impact; the latest features now allow for upgraded report management and access functions that make better use of that recognition data.

‘Manage Reports’ feature – Enhanced Program Reporting

Workhuman’s ‘Manage Reports’ feature equips HR and business leaders with the intelligence they need to turn recognition into business success. With ‘Manage Reports,’ program managers can create and customize reports to meet the specific needs of different department leaders, modify data measures and fields in real time to accommodate ever-evolving initiatives, and add charts and graphs to seamlessly visualize data in presentations and communications.

Manage Reports facilitates the efficient communication of data across the organization. By presenting reports in a self-service manner, the data becomes more comprehensible and actionable for different stakeholders.

‘Report Access’ function – Effortless Access Management

The new ‘Report Access’ feature eliminates the need for complex Excel files or additional Workhuman account team support – allowing managers to authorize users across the company to access and centralize their reports in one location. Program Managers can provide report access on-demand, reducing the burden of ad-hoc data requests.

With ‘My Reports,’ authorized users can easily find the data they need, viewing and downloading report data as required. They can access up to three main report types, including Award Activity Reports; Recognition Intelligence, with dashboards offering a comprehensive view of recognition program performance; and, if applicable, Conversations, which displays activity like participation rates and performance metrics across the Conversations feature.

This new feature streamlines report access and enhances the efficiency of managing recognition programs by making it easier for authorized users to access the necessary data.

“Workhuman’s platform captures those authentic human moments within an organization and turns them into actionable insights, revealing patterns in the data that can inform strategy and actively shape culture. Our latest updates empower Program Managers to uncover this valuable intelligence more efficiently and effectively,” said Zoe Peterson-Ward, Workhuman’s Chief Customer Officer. “We’re revolutionizing the reporting experience for our customers, offering program owners capabilities and visibility like never before. What was once a cumbersome process is now an on-demand, self-service one, and we’re thrilled to announce that we have even more enhancements planned for later this year, all aimed at providing our customers with the ultimate recognition program experience.

“For 25 years, Workhuman has pioneered the employee recognition market. The company’s Social Recognition solution, backed by data and science, cultivates appreciation, enhances performance, fosters social connections, and promotes inclusivity. As Workhuman and Gallup research has shown, a strategic investment in recognition can boost a company’s bottom line.”

To learn more about how Workhuman’s Social Recognition solution empowers organizations to redefine cultures that inspire connection, drive innovation, promote adaptability, and build stronger workplaces, please visit www.workhuman.com.

