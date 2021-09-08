Workhuman Honoured as One of Ireland’s 2021 Best Workplaces in Tech

Company recognised as innovative, flexible, and forward-thinking

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestintech—Workhuman®, pioneers of the human workplace, today announced that it has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces in Tech in 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute Ireland. This recognition, the newest addition to the Great Place to Work catalogue, showcases the innovative, flexible, and forward-thinking practices and cultures developed by organisations within Ireland’s dynamic tech industry.

“Workhuman employees are connected by our shared purpose and the love for what we do because we’re creating a better future for the workplace and beyond through our technology and our people,” said Jonathan Hyland, Workhuman CTO. “It is an honour to be recognised as an employer of choice in an increasingly competitive talent market, and attracting diverse talent, particularly in technology, continues to be a top priority for us. After all, without the humans, it’s just work.”

The tech industry in Ireland employs over 100,000 people and is the second-largest exporter of computer and IT services in the world. The Best Workplaces in Tech recognition highlights organisations among the tech sector who are offering an excellent employee experience by building a great culture, and Workhuman is one of them. Workhuman’s Ireland-based technology team is responsible for building and innovating the solutions in the Workhuman Cloud – Social Recognition, Continuous Performance Management, and additional modules that celebrate the whole human.

The accreditation process for the Best Workplaces in Tech list is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the employee experience. It was compiled through a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Ireland.

In 2021, Workhuman has also been recognised as #2 on Ireland's Best Workplaces 2021 list and one of the Best Workplaces for Women. The company is building cultures of recognition and celebration for leading global brands – starting with their own.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through assessment tools, consultancy services, and certification programmes, Great Place to Work recognises Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists. Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise truly outstanding workplace cultures. Follow Great Place to Work at www.greatplacetowork.ie and on Twitter at @GPTW_Ireland.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition® and Continuous Performance Management solutions. Workhuman inspires more than six million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud® to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman’s mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

