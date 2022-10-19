WorkFusion Expands Global Footprint with New European Headquarters in Dublin

Plans to hire 100 software engineers, data scientists, and more for its AI-enabled digital workforce solutions

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkFusion, a leader in Intelligent Automation and developer of AI-powered Digital Workers, today announced plans for its new European headquarters located at Hospitality House, 16-20 South Cumberland Street in Dublin. The soon-to-be-opened office will be home to the company’s R&D, data scientists, and other key software engineering roles. The company is actively hiring with plans to fill 100 positions over the next three years.

Dublin is the company’s fourth physical office joining WorkFusion’s global headquarters in New York City and locations in Warsaw, Poland and Hyderabad, India.

“When considering where we should locate our European headquarters, Dublin was an easy choice,” said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. “Ireland has a booming technology sector and an abundance of skilled talent, plus it’s ideally situated as the gateway to the EU. It also has great technical universities and, as an AI company, Dublin’s focus on being the world’s AI center of excellence was an added bonus.”

According to The ManPower Group’s Employment Outlook Survey for Q3 2022, three in four employers globally report difficulty finding the talent they need in 2022. Now, more than ever, there is too much work and not enough workers. WorkFusion solves this problem with its AI-powered Digital Workers that can perform complete end-to-end jobs, freeing up their human colleagues to perform higher, more valuable work.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said “I am really happy that WorkFusion has announced plans to open its New European Headquarters in Dublin, creating 100 skilled jobs. The Intelligent Automation technologies in which WorkFusion specialises are giving businesses cutting-edge solutions. WorkFusion are already providing this expertise to banking, insurance and financial companies.”

“AI is going to be a big part of the future of technology and having a leading company establish its European HQ here is testament to the talented workforce in Ireland. This investment also highlights the importance of our EU membership. I wish WorkFusion all the best on their new and exciting chapter in Dublin.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said “The arrival of WorkFusion, in the Intelligent Automation space is a great addition to the vibrant FinTech sector in Ireland. Ireland is an ideal location from which the company can grow and expand its products and services in Europe. I wish them every success here.”

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion, Inc. is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for Fortune 500 enterprises, banks, insurance, and financial services companies. The company’s AI-enabled digital workers augment traditional teams through regular “human in the loop” interactions and with support from the WorkFusion Network, a powerful AI cloud nexus. WorkFusion solutions help increase workforce capacity, enhance customer satisfaction, and ensure ongoing compliance. Learn more and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

