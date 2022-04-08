Workforce Optimization Startup Prolucent Health Announces Regional VPs of Sales to Drive Company Growth

Veteran Healthcare Sales Executives Jeremy Brewer and Connie Thompson Join Prolucent Health

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prolucent Health®, a leading provider of enterprise-wide healthcare workforce optimization software and services, today announced that veteran healthcare sales executives Jeremy Brewer and Connie Thompson have joined the company as regional vice presidents of sales to accelerate new business opportunities and drive sales growth for Prolucent’s workforce optimization solutions. These appointments follow several high-profile recruitments for the company since its Series A funding announcement in December 2021.

“Connie and Jeremy are valuable additions to our growing bench of talent during this exciting period of expansion for Prolucent,” stated Bruce Springer, co-founder and CEO of Prolucent Health. “Their demonstrated leadership in driving sales growth, years of combined experience in workforce management, and commitment to customer success will allow us to scale quickly as a premier workforce optimization company.”

Brewer joins Prolucent with more than 15 years of experience in multiple healthcare verticals including software, medical device, and pharmaceutical sales. He has a proven track record in sales leadership and growing revenue for both early stage healthcare software companies and global technology companies. With a lifelong dedication to leadership, coaching, and business philosophies, Brewer has served in executive sales roles at Salesforce, ShiftWizard, Workforce Insight, Citius Tech, and Allscripts. Brewer holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Western Kentucky University.

“I joined Prolucent to help provide a solution to the biggest challenge facing healthcare today, which is staffing,” stated Brewer. “Prolucent’s holistic approach and integrated marketplace that link healthcare employers with job seekers is unique in the industry. Their market leading solutions coupled with an experienced executive team and cutting edge technology offer an exciting opportunity to help revolutionize labor management in healthcare.”

Thompson brings more than 30 years of progressive experience as a registered nurse, healthcare strategist, product manager, and sales executive with a consistent track record of delivering innovation in the healthcare industry. Most recently, she served as VP of Sales for Arena Analytics, selling solutions that apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the labor market. Prior to this, Thompson held sales and leadership roles at several leading healthcare companies including Ability Network, ShiftHound, QPID Health, BidShift/Concerro, and API Healthcare. Thompson holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Centenary College of Louisiana, and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northwestern State University.

“I’m excited to collaborate once again with Bruce, Jeremy and the entire team at Prolucent, many of whom I have worked with previously,” said Thompson. “It is an honor to be working with this first-class team to drive sales initiatives for solutions that address the nation’s growing labor crisis.”

Prolucent will continue efforts to expand its sales, marketing, and client services teams and broaden product capabilities to revolutionize how healthcare job seekers and employers connect.

About Prolucent Health, Inc.

Prolucent empowers modern workforce management, streamlining the way healthcare meets total workforce needs with end-to-end solutions that provide cost effective and sustainable answers to healthcare’s workforce challenges. For additional information, please visit www.prolucent.com.

