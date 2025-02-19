Workforce Go Announces Release of New Integration to Sage 100 ERP

CARROLLTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workforce Go developed a new integration to Sage 100 ERP that improves functionality for users now but will also help bridge the gap to native cloud-based systems in the future.

Sage 100 ERP, originally MAS 90, was released in the mid-1980’s and is known for being a robust enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution designed for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). It provides comprehensive financial management, accounting, inventory, and business operations capabilities. Originally created as an on-premise system - cloud-connectivity options became available in 2015-2016.

With Workforce Go’s integration, Sage 100 ERP users can access cloud-enabled HR and Time and Labor Management, allowing them to centralize HR data and manage employee time, records, benefits, performance, and compliance all in one place. The integration also supports payroll, allowing Sage 100 clients to use either the Sage 100 module or Workforce Go.

“We have always heard great things about Sage 100 payroll and their integration with certain niche industries, but businesses continued to ask us if we could help them with HR and time. We’re excited to be able to provide that for them now,” said Chris Goheen, Workforce Go CEO.

With this additional cloud-based functionality, Sage 100 ERP users get to save time on duplicate data entry, gain more comprehensive insights, and give employees the benefit of more mobile, self-service features.

“They get improved functionality now, but having all of their payroll, HR, and time data unified in the cloud will also make it easier for them to switch to a native cloud solution if they need to in the future,” said Goheen.

Visit MyWorkforceGo.Com for more information.

About Workforce Go

Workforce Go simplifies payroll, HR, and time tracking for businesses of all sizes.

The full suite of people-focused human capital management (HCM) tools meets the unique needs of businesses across industries. With a unified, cloud-based platform – they provide the best experience possible with real-time functionality that empowers productivity, increases employee engagement, and streamlines workflows.

The suite is available as a package or à la carte. It integrates with Sage to provide a seamless blend of functionality and convenience that unites your people, business, and operations management into a single solution that grows with you. With a single user interface, companies enjoy easy access to accurate, real-time employee data across HR, payroll, and time & attendance.

From recruitment, onboarding, and learning management to complex time and payroll needs and integration with your ERP – they tailor a solution that empowers you to support and grow your business and your people.

