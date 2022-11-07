Workato Selected for CNBC’s Inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise List

The leading enterprise automation platform joins other top startup companies for CNBC’s 2022 list

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today it was named to CNBC’s inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise list. With the advice of CNBC’s Technology Executive Council (TEC), the purpose of this list is to identify fast-growing startups that have the potential to partner with, be acquired by, or receive investment from, large enterprise organizations.

“To be recognized by a group of renowned journalists and members of CNBC’s Technology Executive Council demonstrates the power of enterprise automation and the work everyone at Workato has done. Workato provides the necessary tools and solutions that all enterprises look for when beginning a digital transformation journey,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder, and CEO of Workato. “Being included on this list as a fast-growing automation startup is a tremendous honor. Our company’s growth and path forward can be attributed to the hardworking Workato employees who strive daily to showcase enterprise automation’s impact.”

While existing products solve fragmentation for functions such as robotic process automation (RPA), companies remain fragmented. Workato is emerging as a market leader in enterprise automation as the only low-code, no-code platform that reduces fragmentation company-wide. It makes it easy for both IT and business teams to automate a process from disparate apps or tools, addressing one of the biggest challenges facing the $100 billion SaaS market today.

The 25 companies on this annual list are selected using a proprietary analysis of quantitative metrics and qualitative review by the members of CNBC’s Technology Executive Council (TEC) – a group of leading CTOs, CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, and other executives in technology functions at a diverse range of large corporations, private startups, government entities, and non-profit organizations. To learn more about the Top Startups for the Enterprise list, visit cnbc.com/tec.

