Workato® Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Enterprise Application Platforms from non-ERP Vendors for Q1 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, the leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Enterprise Application Platforms from non-ERP Vendors for Q1 2024 for its Workflow Apps. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.





Workato’s Workflow Apps is a low-code/no-code solution that enables IT and business teams to easily and quickly build enterprise workflow applications powered by generative AI. Workflow Apps helps streamline and orchestrate workflows across the enterprise with simplicity and speed. Workflow Apps is seamlessly integrated with Workato’s iPaaS platform for connectivity to thousands of applications, data integration, application integration, API Management, and event brokering. It further reduces the friction that teams face by empowering lines of businesses to build end-to-end workflow applications with security and governance.

“When it came time for our team to scale our Ninja Help Desk, which is a standardized way for us to intake and manage employee support tickets, we turned to Workato for a trusted solution that could help us not just increase efficiency and reduce costs, but also improve our overall employee experience,” said Rio Barrameda, SVP of Innovation at SupportNinja. “When Workflow Apps was introduced, it allowed our team to streamline and orchestrate workflows with ease and speed, regardless of technical background.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

“As technologists look for new and innovative solutions to help streamline business processes, Constellation’s ShortLists helps fill a void many businesses feel when it comes to determining what their underlying application development needs are,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Buy-side clients trust that our analysts have identified the best vendors in each category and have identified new disruptive enterprise-class startups. With vendors accelerating their AI capabilities, clients expect our analysts to identify the vendors with real solutions ready for the market.”

Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations, by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.

“We are excited to be included on the Constellation ShortList™ for Enterprise Application Platforms From non-ERP Vendors for Q1 2024. With Workato’s Workflow Apps, we are redefining the experience of how process-centric apps are built by bringing app development, workflow automation, and integration into a single platform,” said Gautham Viswanathan, co-founder, and Chief Product Officer at Workato. “ Workflow Apps gives our customers the ability to build new, dynamic applications faster, thereby streamlining workflows to improve their employee and customer experiences.”

To learn more about Workato’s offerings, visit www.workato.com.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation and integration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

