Workato Named to 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps more than 11,000 organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today it was named to the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 List. The annual list from CNBC identifies fast-growing, innovative start-ups on the path to becoming the next generation of great public companies. This marks the company’s first time being featured on the prestigious list.

“To be recognized by a group of leading entrepreneurs and thinkers truly demonstrates the power of automation. At Workato, we’ve created this idea of the New Automation Mindset where we’re seeing more and more companies adopt automating strategically across the business and beyond just the IT,” said Vijay Tella, Founder, and CEO of Workato. “Each and every day, Workato is redefining what automation means to an organization. To be recognized by CNBC as a disruptor in the automation space is a tremendous honor and this would not have been made possible without our incredible team at Workato.”

While existing products solve fragmentation for functions such as robotic process automation (RPA), companies overall remain fragmented. Workato is emerging as a market leader in enterprise automation as the only low-code, no-code platform that reduces fragmentation company-wide. It makes it easy for both IT and business teams to automate a process from disparate apps or tools, addressing one of the biggest challenges facing the $100 billion SaaS market today.

Selected by CNBC editorial staff and the Disruptor 50 Advisory Council – a group of leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship from around the world – this year’s winners were selected out of more than 1,400 nominations from leading startups. All submissions are put through a comprehensive and rigorous process across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including scalability, revenue and user growth, and workforce diversity.

To learn more about Workato and the future of automation, please visit www.workato.com.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Contacts

Joseph Hollister



Communications Manager



joseph.hollister@workato.com