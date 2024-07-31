Workato® Launches Unified API Platform for the AI-Powered Enterprise

Simplify API Publishing, Discoverability, and Consumption

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, announced the launch of its Unified API Platform, designed to empower enterprises to publish, consume, and govern APIs with unprecedented speed and efficiency. This platform is a game-changer for AI-powered enterprises, offering the tools needed to create AI gateways and accelerate digital transformation.





API Management enables organizations to manage, secure, and monitor their APIs, which are essential for facilitating communication between different software applications. In many instances, organizations are faced with poor API documentation and discoverability, knowledge barriers for consumption, and most of all, choosing between fragmented solutions or tech stacks that take time and resources to deploy. With Workato’s API management, organizations can empower teams to redefine how they work with APIs by cutting complexity and costs and accelerating speed to market. Workato’s unique approach allows technical and non-technical users to manage APIs effectively, driving faster innovation, and broader API adoption within organizations. Workato’s API management is an integral part of its enterprise orchestration platform ensuring maximum reuse and seamless integration of SaaS applications and legacy backend systems into end-to-end business processes.

Workato’s Unified API Platform key updates and features include:

API Development: Empowers creating, publishing, and managing APIs without code. Users can easily set up API endpoints and securely expose services and share data. It supports key standards like REST, SOAP, OData, and OpenAPI, and offers strong security options, including OAuth2 and JWT. The platform scales elastically for bursty workloads and ensures performance and security with tools like rate limits, concurrency, quotas, API proxy, and IP blocking. For administration, it gives detailed logs, automatic documentation, dashboards for monitoring health, and analytics.

Copilots for API Publishing: Workato Copilot streamlines API publishing with AI-driven suggestions and automation, assisting in API connector development, documentation generation, and best practice adherence. This enhances productivity and ensures secure, reliable API integrations with minimal effort.

API Proxy: The new API proxy acts as a secure and scalable gateway, allowing customers to easily onboard their legacy APIs. It supports ultra-low latency and high-volume requests, ensuring both internal and external users can access these APIs securely. This feature fosters a seamless integration environment.

Developer Portal: The newly designed Developer Portal simplifies API discovery and boosts consumption. Tailored for developers, it allows the creation of a custom catalog of APIs and enables self-service, enhancing the developer experience by making it easier to find and utilize the APIs they need.

AI Gateway: The AI gateway is a pioneering addition, enabling customers to seamlessly connect to and consume AI/LLM services, securing access to business services from AI assistants or custom GPTs. AI developers can now focus on building specific AI use cases, such as LLM RAG chatbots or AI integrations, without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. This gateway ensures a secure and observable lifecycle for AI applications in production.

Copilots for API Consumption: Workato continues to provide a Low-Code/No-Code (LCNC) platform that democratizes API consumption. Users of varying skill levels can leverage the universal recipe construct to consume APIs without worrying about infrastructure, operations, or coding skills. Now, Workato Copilots simplify API consumption with a conversational interface, allowing users to easily build connectors and integrate them into recipes.

Workato customers have leveraged the platform to create APIs for a wide range of services and products, connecting to thousands of apps seamlessly. These updates further enhance the platform’s capabilities, driving greater innovation and efficiency. With these advancements, Workato’s Unified API Platform provides a single destination for developers to access and manage all APIs, reducing complexity and costs. This platform enhances security, governance, and innovation by offering total visibility and control over APIs. Empowering teams with a comprehensive API catalog increases consumption, accelerates development, and time-to-market.

“Enterprises today grapple with numerous challenges in API management, including complex infrastructure management, governance, high development costs, API sprawl and underutilization,” said Bhagat Nainani, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Workato. “Workato’s Unified API management platform tackles these challenges head-on by offering a single pane of glass for all deployed APIs, drastically reducing the time to value. Our streamlined approach curbs API sprawl and redundancy, while ensuring better visibility and utilization of APIs. Our LCNC platform democratizes access, enabling users of all skill levels to efficiently adopt and leverage APIs. By enhancing API discovery, governance, and collaboration, our platform makes existing APIs more visible, subscribable, and easily consumable, delivering substantial benefits and resolving critical issues in enterprise API management.”

Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.

To unlock the full potential of your APIs with Workato’s Unified API Platform, visit https://www.workato.com/platform/api-management.

