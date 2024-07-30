Workato® Announces Official Speaker Lineup for Fourth Annual Automate Conference

Leaders from Atlassian, 6Sense, Snowflake, Broadcom, and more will discuss new ways to approach AI, Automation, and Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, unveiled the lineup of keynotes and speakers for its fourth annual customer and partner conference, Automate: Business As Unusual. The in-person event, taking place August 13 through 15, will set the stage for global leaders to discuss how their companies are approaching AI, Automation, and Integration and share stories around increasing organizational efficiency and agility, driving business impact across organizations, and more. This year’s event will feature hands-on workshops and product demos, Automation Institute certifications, real use cases from customers and partners, top-tier networking opportunities, and more. The in-person event will be held at the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo, California.





“Last year, Automate was about The New Automation Mindset, the framework, and blueprint around approaching automation, integration, and AI at scale across the enterprise. This year, we’re focusing on business as unusual and how customers, partners, and prospects can ignite efficiency across IT, Finance, HR, RevOps, and Product, empowering everyone to integrate, automate, and scale,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder, and CEO at Workato. “Through our talk track personas – IT Supercharger, Business Innovator, Product Superhero, and Growth Leader – attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the leaders championing enterprise orchestration. Automate 2024 will be the moment for us to focus on the future of enterprise orchestration and the convergence of automation, integration, and AI.”

Attendees will hear about the current and future state of AI, Automation, and Integration in sessions from Stanley Toh, Head of Enterprise Services & Experiences at Broadcom; Jason Pikoos, Managing Partner, Client Experience at the Connor Group; John Hollingshaus, Chief Financial Officer at BZI; Angela Stewart, Vice President of Corporate Systems at Nasdaq; and Nadia Ahmed, Director of Global Revenue Operations at Lansweeper. Automate will feature dozens of engaging sessions such as customer case studies, panel discussions, product demos, and more. Notable sessions include:

Orchestrating Critical Workflows Across Finance, HR, and Beyond with Praveen Awasthy, Director of Integrations and Automations at Gusto, Joe Blanchett, Senior Manager of Business Systems and Finance Platform at SeatGeek, Alex Fishler, Head of Business Systems, People and Finance at Nextdoor and moderator Merav Munz, Customer Success at Workato

Data Orchestration: Your Path from Ingestion to Insights with Sai Krishnan, Product Manager at Workato

with Sai Krishnan, Product Manager at Workato Delight Customers. Drive Efficiency: How Freshworks Reimagines Integrations with Workato with Siddhartha Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Operations, FreshWorks

with Siddhartha Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Operations, FreshWorks Measure, Analyze, and Optimize Your Operations with Workato Insights with Andrey Razumovsky, Director of Project Management at Workato

with Andrey Razumovsky, Director of Project Management at Workato Mastering Go-to-Market Strategies for Managed Services Deployment with Chris Smouse, Vice President of Product Development at Unanet, Steve Micklewright, Senior Product Integrations Manager at LogicGate, Ben Sommer, Senior Director of Global Solutions & DevOps at Bullhorn and moderator Nick Tarpey, Account Director at Workato

“Automate is all about networking with your peers, gaining new skills, and learning about automation and AI from the best in the business,” said Markus Zirn, Chief Strategy Officer at Workato. “We’ve always prioritized the customer experience and have cultivated a lineup of the best leaders from finance, HR, marketing, sales, and more to share how automation, integration, and AI have revolutionized their teams’ work. This year’s Automate will be bigger and better than ever.”

Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.

For the full agenda and details on how to register for the in-person event, click here.

About Workato

The leader in AI-driven enterprise orchestration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 2,000 top brands, including Broadcom, Doordash, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

