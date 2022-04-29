Workato Announces Keynote Speakers and Line-up for Automate 2022, Second Annual Conference on the Future of Automation

Leaders from AWS, Verizon, GitLab, Atlassian, Shutterstock, Autodesk, HubSpot, Payless, and more will discuss how automation helps scale businesses across industries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, today unveiled the line-up of keynotes and speakers for its second annual Workato Automate conference. The four-day virtual event, taking place May 9th through May 13th, will set the stage for global leaders to come together to discuss and share how their companies are investing in automation to help scale their business operations across Human Resources, Finance, Customer Service, IT, and more. The conference will be held in 3 time zones – PST for North America, SGT for the APJ region, and BST for the EMEA region.

“Over the past couple of years, we have seen dramatic growth in the adoption of what we call the New Automation Mindset, where companies of all sizes are taking a holistic, end-to-end approach to automating across all departments,” said Vijay Tella, Founder, and CEO of Workato. “We are thrilled to be bringing the Workato Automate Conference to the global stage for the second year in a row, to learn from the people leading this movement. Mohit Rao, Head of Intelligent Automation at Atlassian; Prakash Kota, CIO at Autodesk; Harish Ramani, CIO at Helen of Troy; Amith Nair, CIO at Vituity; and Kim Huffman, CIO at TripActions will all join me on stage. Automate 2022 will be a chance for all of us to unlock the power of enterprise automation.”

Attendees will hear about the current and future state of enterprise automation in keynotes from Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President, AI and Automation Research at IDC; Massimo Pezzini, Former Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, now Head of Research, Future of the Enterprise at Workato; Bob Myers, General Manager of the Golden State Warriors, among others. Additionally, the event will feature dozens of engaging sessions across eight tracks: IT, People & Employee Experiences, Finance, GTM, Embedded Integrations, Workato Product, Automated Enterprise, and Automation Best Practices. The sessions will include:

“Bringing Together Automation & AWS to Transform Business Operations” with Madhu Raman, Head of Intelligent Automation at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Ben Israelite, Head of Strategic Alliances at Workato

“From Big Data to Big Ops: The New Foundation of Marketing & Customer Experience” with Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot

“Automate Everything: How Gong Uses Revenue Operations to Build the GTM Machine that Launched them into Hypergrowth” with Anita Gormley, Program Director, Revenue Operations at Gong

“How Shutterstock Built an Integration Strategy for Enterprise and Beyond” with Kevin Davis, Head of Enterprise Integrations, Platform Solutions at Shutterstock

“Verizon Synchronizes Applications and Automates Processes with Workato” with Suparman Widjaja, Head of Technology at Verizon

“Payless Simplifies Integration with Workato” with Adil Fakier, Technical Architect at Payless

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with existing and potential partners through builder sessions, product discussions, fireside chats, and more. Workato will also announce the winners of the Automation Impact Awards at the conference, which will recognize 12 Workato customers who are pushing their industries into the future with automation.

“As technology advances, everything from creating websites to making custom applications has become easier and faster through low code platforms. Why shouldn’t automations also be easier and faster to build? I’m excited to share the future of the Workato platform and the updates we’re making to allow our customers to achieve even more,” said Gautham Viswanathan, Co-founder, and CTO of Workato.

For the full agenda and details on how to register for the virtual event, please visit workato.com/automate.

