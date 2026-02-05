Workato Accelerates Enterprise AI Adoption with Launch of Production-Ready Model Context Protocol Servers

Enables enterprises to move AI initiatives from pilot to production, eliminating months of custom integration work

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MCP--Workato®, the leader in Enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP), today announced the launch of production-ready MCP servers, eliminating the integration gap that keeps AI initiatives stuck in pilot purgatory. Starting with an initial release of eight servers across communication, productivity, sales, and IT operations, Workato is rolling out a comprehensive, enterprise-grade MCP infrastructure with plans to release over 100 servers this year.

Despite widespread investment in AI, enterprises face an impossible barrier to production deployment. While AI agents can chat and summarize, they lack the deep business context and system access needed to take meaningful action. When Anthropic announced MCP in 2024, it established the industry standard protocol for connecting AI to business systems. But having a protocol isn't the same as having production-ready infrastructure, and that infrastructure gap keeps enterprises stuck in the pilot phase. Production-ready means having enterprise-grade security, granular role-based access control, comprehensive audit logging, high availability with 99.9% uptime, and professional support. This gap has cost companies millions in stalled AI initiatives, forcing them to choose between dedicating engineering resources to build and maintain custom MCP servers or waiting indefinitely for fragmented point solutions from individual SaaS vendors.

Individual vendor approaches create three critical gaps: inconsistent security models, inability to compose workflows across systems, and inability to unify governance. Enterprises need infrastructure, not a patchwork of point solutions. Unlike competitors starting from scratch, Workato has been running enterprise AI applications in production for thousands of customers. MCP servers now open this same battle-tested infrastructure to any AI initiative through industry-standard protocols.

“What holds back AI in the enterprise is the ability to get to business data and drive action. Enterprises need Enterprise MCP to make their AI deliver results, but hardened with the security and governance they need,” said Adam Seligman, Chief Technology Officer, Workato. “We're delivering over 100 pre-built MCP servers this year, and the ability to take any skill in Workato and make it a tool in an MCP server. Our customers are using this to bring their existing applications, business processes, and data to their AI agent projects. This is what Workato Enterprise MCP delivers.”

For the first rollout, Workato is introducing eight pre-built MCP servers:

Google Calendar: Schedule meetings, check availability, block focus time, and manage events.

Schedule meetings, check availability, block focus time, and manage events. Google Sheets: Read spreadsheet data, append rows, update cells atomically, and more.

Read spreadsheet data, append rows, update cells atomically, and more. Google Directory: Find colleagues, retrieve profiles, and discover organizational context.

Find colleagues, retrieve profiles, and discover organizational context. GitHub: Explore repositories, manage issues and pull requests, search code, and commit history.

Explore repositories, manage issues and pull requests, search code, and commit history. Gong: Retrieve call history, access transcripts, and meeting context for preparation workflows.

Retrieve call history, access transcripts, and meeting context for preparation workflows. Slack: Search conversations, retrieve channel history, post messages, create canvases, and reply to threads.

Search conversations, retrieve channel history, post messages, create canvases, and reply to threads. Jira: Search, create, and update issues through natural language while respecting existing workflows and permissions.

Search, create, and update issues through natural language while respecting existing workflows and permissions. Okta: People discovery, identity resolution, group membership lookup, and more.

These production-ready servers deploy in minutes with enterprise-grade security, role-based access control, and compliance requirements built in from day one. Workato hosts and maintains the infrastructure, eliminating the need for setup, key management, and ongoing maintenance. These servers work together seamlessly to enable complete business workflows—from retrieving customer context and scheduling meetings to drafting communications and updating systems of record—all governed by existing enterprise permissions. Organizations can combine these servers with Workato's orchestration capabilities to create custom AI workflows tailored to specific business needs, without custom coding.

In October, the company introduced Workato Enterprise MCP, the industry’s fastest, most secure, and complete solution for enabling organizations to put AI to work with relevant data and deliver real results in applications. Workato Enterprise MCP connects enterprise systems with powerful agent capabilities, empowering AI agents like Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor to operate safely and efficiently, accelerating the path to becoming an agentic enterprise.

“MCP is a big focus for enterprises right now,” said Kevin Wolf, Senior Director of IT Operations, Swanson Health. “In the past, it required a lot of deep programming and development to make agentic AI possible. MCP lowers that barrier, allowing AI to talk and adapt directly with APIs and underlying systems. Workato’s MCP gives agentic AI a broader, governed awareness of what data it can access and how to use it. That makes the process more robust and intuitive.”

The full catalog of over 100 servers will be delivered throughout the year, with delivery priorities transparently driven by customer demand through an open roadmap process. For more information about Workato MCP Servers, visit here.

