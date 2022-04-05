Word Systems LLC Becomes WSI Technologies

New brand emphasizes company’s evolution to a leading technology solutions provider for the public sector

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A leader in voice-data-video recording and management products, Word Systems LLC announces it is now operating as WSI Technologies. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Indianapolis, WSI Technologies delivers hardware and software solutions that empower courts, public safety departments and child advocacy agencies to maintain compliant communication processes while managing and gathering data to better serve their populations.

“The new name embraces our future as a technology and solutions-oriented provider for those who support and uphold our communities across the country,” said Gary Hentschel, CEO of WSI Technologies. “With over 40 years of experience, we have never been in a better position to help close the technology gaps that exist between the private and public sectors.”

WSI Technologies enables its customers to maximize budgets by offering streamlined, scalable and user-friendly solutions that span the needs of 911 dispatch centers, courtrooms, first responders and more. The company’s current product offering includes interview room recording, emergency communications, courtroom recording, digital evidence management and integrated AI communication for customers.

The rebrand follows WSI Technologies achievement of record sales in 2021 and coincides with projected double-digit growth in 2022. In addition, the company recently grew its product portfolio and customer base after acquiring Las Vegas-based Evertel in August 2021, an all-in-one public safety collaboration tool for law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency management agencies. To continue the momentum, WSI Technologies is aggressively pursuing new collaborations with industry leaders, technology and business integrators and new employees.

“Strategic investments and new partnerships have put us on a rapid-growth trajectory,” said Jim Halsmer, President of WSI Technologies. “Meeting the requirements for communications technology in this modern age requires a streamlined approach—not single, separate systems. This is why our team has stepped up to design and execute cohesive technology solutions in order to advance our mission, and we will continue to do so as WSI Technologies.”

To learn more about WSI Technologies, its services and technology solutions, visit www.wsystems.com.

About WSI Technologies

Founded in 1977, WSI Technologies specializes in the development and service of critical audio video recording solutions, using leading hardware and software technology and innovative, user-friendly software solutions for clients in the US and around the world. The company’s mission is to help public safety, law enforcement, courts and child advocacy agencies maintain compliance and manage and gather insight from their data to better serve their populations. For more information, visit www.wsystems.com.

