Worcester County Public Schools Adds Multiple PowerSchool Solutions to Measure Goals and District Key Performance Indicators in Real Time

Maryland school district selects PowerSchool Unified Insights™ MTSS, Risk Analysis, and Student Essentials to help inform data-driven decision making

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) in Newark, Maryland has selected PowerSchool Unified Insights™ MTSS, Unified Insights™ Risk Analysis, and Unified Insights™ Student Essentials to better leverage real-time analytics in support of their district’s strategic initiatives. Along with PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, PowerSchool Unified Administration eFinancePlus, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Special Programs, and PowerSchool Unified Talent™, WCPS’ implementation of three new Unified Insights solutions will provide its staff with accessible data management tools to inform more personalized student plans to improve progress toward their goals.

“We’ve made it our goal to ensure our district’s technology makes the lives of our educators and administrators easier. To achieve this, we’ve expanded our investment into PowerSchool by adopting multiple Unified Insights solutions,” said Thomas Hamill, Coordinator of Research and Student Information Systems, Worcester County Public Schools. “While all our PowerSchool solutions have helped our district move forward, Unified Insights has been a game changer for us by helping aggregate all district data into a centralized location. PowerSchool’s products and implementation team continue to be a big help in our day-to-day operations, and we look forward to what’s to come.”

Using MTSS, Risk Analysis, and Student Essentials, WCPS has aggregated districtwide student data into a centralized location to provide staff with increased accessibility to student analytics and insights. Prior to Unified Insights, WCPS’ district data was located across multiple systems – making it difficult for administrators to access information quickly. Knowing this siloed data model negatively impacted operational efficiencies, WCPS integrated Unified Insights to unify districtwide data to inform student needs and remediation initiatives. Along with providing district metrics and dashboards aligned to the Maryland Report Card standards, WCPS has also benefitted from Unified Insights’ overall ability to provide a holistic view of all district, school, classroom, and student data to measure goals and key performance indicators in real time.

Worcester County Public Schools is a high-achieving, rural public school system on the eastern shore of Maryland. The school system serves approximately 6,700 students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade at 12 community-based schools, with two schools serving the entire county: Worcester Technical High School and Cedar Chapel Special School.

For more information about Unified Insights, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-insights/.

