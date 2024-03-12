Wondery Renews with Veritonic for Brand Lift, Providing Expanded ROI Measurement to Brands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audiomeasurement—Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today that Wondery has renewed its agreement with the company. The continued collaboration will allow Wondery to provide their advertising partners with comprehensive Brand Lift insights that can be used to optimize their audio campaigns, resulting in an increase in both reach and ROI.





“We choose to work with Veritonic based on their industry-leading creative measurement solutions, and their ability to deliver actionable insights at scale through an easy-to-use dashboard and UI,” said Alyson Sprague, Head of Ad Management at Wondery. “We are thrilled to offer this benefit to our customers, and to support insights-driven decisions around media planning and audio creative.”

Veritonic’s Brand Lift studies provide actionable insight around audio’s contribution to achieving a client’s goals in terms of emotional resonance, awareness, favorability, intent, and recall. By equipping brands with these tools for validating their investments, Veritonic helps mitigate risks and enhance the performance and ROI of audio across various formats, including streaming audio and podcast advertising. As a result, the demonstration of increased ROI enables platforms to further grow and expand their engagement with brands.

“It’s an honor to continue our agreement with Wondery,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO of Veritonic. “Wondery shares our commitment to enabling success in audio, and we are pleased to help them provide their clients with the insights necessary to identify performance lifts, harness optimization opportunities, and ensure a resilient and substantial return on their audio investments.”

The exclusive provider of independent and holistic audio data and analytics, the Veritonic platform is supporting the audio strategies of leading brands, agencies, and platforms around the world. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

