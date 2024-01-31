Women in Technology Announces Finalists for 25th Annual Leadership Awards

Recipients Exemplify Extraordinary Vision, Talent, and Mentorship within Washington, D.C.’s Technology Community

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C. area technology community, today announced the finalists for the 25th Annual Leadership Awards. Each year, this awards series identifies, recognizes, and celebrates women leaders in the technology field who demonstrate unique vision and dedication to mentorship within their organization and community.

The finalists for the 25th Annual Women in Technology Leadership Awards are:

Corporate Large Market Sector

Susan Castillo, General Dynamics Information Technology

Candice Jones, Fannie Mae

Meisha Lutsey, CACI International Inc

Caroline Roche, IBM

Kristen Vaughan, Accenture Federal Services

Corporate Mid-Market Sector

Tiffany Bailey, NuAxis

Janet Brewer, Arcfield

Ella Fitzgerald, Groundswell

Sherrell Nicholson, SeKON Enterprise, Inc.

Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters

Corporate Small Market Sector

Tori Draude, Varada Consulting

Carol Monroe, REDSKY LLC

Claire Ostrum, Knowmadics

Cheryl Waldrup, AIM Consulting, LLC (AIMC)

Jennifer Whitmore, Bookminders

Government and Defense

Angela Hight Walker, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Mangala Kuppa, US Department of Labor/ Office of the Chief Information Officer

Rose Lanzano, General Services Administration

Dieu Nguyen, United States Customs and Border Protection

Elham Tabassi, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Non-Profit and Academia

Laura Dixon, The Langley School

Lisa Ellman, Commercial Drone Alliance

Alliance Heather Hairston, Girls Inc. of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area

Elizabeth Jimenez, Sentinel Blue

Stella Tomasi, Towson University

Rising Star

Kathy Kim, Booz Allen Hamilton

Lakshmi Meyyappan, Groundswell

Leigh Pino, Cloud Lake Technology, LLC

Lake Technology, LLC Shauna Revay, Accenture Federal Services

Neethu Shenoy, CACI International Inc.

Small Business/Entrepreneur

Jeanne Churchwell, Mt. Tam Innovations, LLC

Dr. Sarbani Gupta, Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Pamela Isom, IsAdvice & Consulting, LLC

Alexandra McCargo, Precision Collective, LLC

Nisha Shajahan, Integrity Management Services

STEM Leadership

Kimberly Longwell, Amivero

Viveca Pavon-Harr, Accenture Federal Services

Pragyansmita Nayak, Hitachi Vantara Federal

Neha Sajipaul, CACI International Inc

Jenn Starkey, ICF

Unsung Hero

Shangrila Bhandari, Amivero

Beth Coleman, General Dynamics Information Technology

Michelle Larkin, MetaPhase Consulting LLC

SaiGeetha Reddy Pulicherla, Fannie Mae

Keerthika (Kee) Ulaganathan, Accenture

“As the Women in Technology Leadership Awards program turns 25, we are privileged to unveil this year’s extraordinary finalists, who are the architects of tomorrow’s technology,” said Julie Murphy, president of WIT. “We can’t wait to share their stories of determination, innovation, mentorship, and relentless pursuit of excellence at this year’s gala.”

WIT will announce the winners at the Leadership Awards Gala on May 9, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia. For information about sponsorship packages and to purchase tables or individual tickets, please visit https://www.womenintechnology.org/leadership-awards and follow us on Twitter: @WITWomen, #WITLeaderAwards.

About Women in Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology — from the classroom to the boardroom. With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C. area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM. For more information, please visit: womenintechnology.org or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (@WITWomen).

