Women in Technology Announces Finalists for 25th Annual Leadership Awards

Recipients Exemplify Extraordinary Vision, Talent, and Mentorship within Washington, D.C.’s Technology Community
FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C. area technology community, today announced the finalists for the 25th Annual Leadership Awards. Each year, this awards series identifies, recognizes, and celebrates women leaders in the technology field who demonstrate unique vision and dedication to mentorship within their organization and community.
The finalists for the 25th Annual Women in Technology Leadership Awards are:
Corporate Large Market Sector
- Susan Castillo, General Dynamics Information Technology
- Candice Jones, Fannie Mae
- Meisha Lutsey, CACI International Inc
- Caroline Roche, IBM
- Kristen Vaughan, Accenture Federal Services
Corporate Mid-Market Sector
- Tiffany Bailey, NuAxis
- Janet Brewer, Arcfield
- Ella Fitzgerald, Groundswell
- Sherrell Nicholson, SeKON Enterprise, Inc.
- Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters
Corporate Small Market Sector
- Tori Draude, Varada Consulting
- Carol Monroe, REDSKY LLC
- Claire Ostrum, Knowmadics
- Cheryl Waldrup, AIM Consulting, LLC (AIMC)
- Jennifer Whitmore, Bookminders
Government and Defense
- Angela Hight Walker, National Institute of Standards and Technology
- Mangala Kuppa, US Department of Labor/ Office of the Chief Information Officer
- Rose Lanzano, General Services Administration
- Dieu Nguyen, United States Customs and Border Protection
- Elham Tabassi, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Non-Profit and Academia
- Laura Dixon, The Langley School
- Lisa Ellman, Commercial Drone Alliance
- Heather Hairston, Girls Inc. of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area
- Elizabeth Jimenez, Sentinel Blue
- Stella Tomasi, Towson University
Rising Star
- Kathy Kim, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Lakshmi Meyyappan, Groundswell
- Leigh Pino, Cloud Lake Technology, LLC
- Shauna Revay, Accenture Federal Services
- Neethu Shenoy, CACI International Inc.
Small Business/Entrepreneur
- Jeanne Churchwell, Mt. Tam Innovations, LLC
- Dr. Sarbani Gupta, Electrosoft Services, Inc.
- Pamela Isom, IsAdvice & Consulting, LLC
- Alexandra McCargo, Precision Collective, LLC
- Nisha Shajahan, Integrity Management Services
STEM Leadership
- Kimberly Longwell, Amivero
- Viveca Pavon-Harr, Accenture Federal Services
- Pragyansmita Nayak, Hitachi Vantara Federal
- Neha Sajipaul, CACI International Inc
- Jenn Starkey, ICF
Unsung Hero
- Shangrila Bhandari, Amivero
- Beth Coleman, General Dynamics Information Technology
- Michelle Larkin, MetaPhase Consulting LLC
- SaiGeetha Reddy Pulicherla, Fannie Mae
- Keerthika (Kee) Ulaganathan, Accenture
“As the Women in Technology Leadership Awards program turns 25, we are privileged to unveil this year’s extraordinary finalists, who are the architects of tomorrow’s technology,” said Julie Murphy, president of WIT. “We can’t wait to share their stories of determination, innovation, mentorship, and relentless pursuit of excellence at this year’s gala.”
WIT will announce the winners at the Leadership Awards Gala on May 9, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia. For information about sponsorship packages and to purchase tables or individual tickets, please visit https://www.womenintechnology.org/leadership-awards and follow us on Twitter: @WITWomen, #WITLeaderAwards.
About Women in Technology
Women in Technology (WIT) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology — from the classroom to the boardroom. With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C. area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM. For more information, please visit: womenintechnology.org or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (@WITWomen).
Contacts
Women in Technology (WIT)
Reggie Kouba, 703-349-1044
staff@womenintechnology.org