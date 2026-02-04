Wolters Kluwer’s UpToDate Again Ranked #1 by KLAS for Patient-Driven Care Management and Patient Education

Trusted, evidence-based clinical content enables patients to partner in their care

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health announces that two UpToDate® solutions are ranked #1 in the 2026 Best in KLAS – Software and Services report released today. KLAS Research, which independently measures the performance of healthcare technology and services vendors based on provider feedback, rated UpToDate Patient-Driven Care Management and Patient Education as top performing solutions that enable patients to help manage and participate in their own care. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that UpToDate Patient Education has been ranked #1 in this category and the third time that UpToDate Patient-Driven Care Management solution (2023/2025) has earned the top ranking in this category.

UpToDate Patient Engagement solutions are a part of Wolters Kluwer’s award-winning suite of resources that offer vetted content from medical experts to help improve care and provide medical education content for clinicians, pharmacists, health systems, payers, patients, and members. UpToDate patient content is unified with UpToDate’s market-leading clinical decision tools to ensure both providers and patients receive expert-created, evidence-based content that is fully aligned. Healthcare organizations using UpToDate Enterprise can also access patient education content directly in the EHR.

“Patients are a vital part of the healthcare team and UpToDate patient education and engagement solutions help them leverage our evidence-based content to support their care with the assurance that patient content is aligned with UpToDate clinical decision resources for providers,” said Yaw Fellin, Senior, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Decision Support and Provider Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Health. “We are honored to receive the Best in KLAS recognition as a reflection of the voice of our customers.”

Recognition grounded in customer feedback

KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals and uses the responses to rate products. Evaluation questions cover several areas, including Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product features, Relationship, and Value.

Customers noted several key benefits for using UpToDate for their patient engagement and education, including customization and continual product evolution:

“We have consistently seen high levels of patient satisfaction with the videos. We see improvements in the transfer of knowledge, so the feeling of being empowered has increased. We see more questions, and the questions that the patients normally ask their provider are better as well. Because medicine is an advanced science, sometimes patients can't ask a question because they don't know enough. This solution does a really good job with the videos of giving them the basic science so that they can understand and truly have an informed consent process. That is really where this solution shines. Wolters Kluwer has actually been able to demonstrate their impact over time.”

--KLAS user comment from a healthcare organization VP/other executive about UpToDate for Patient-Driven Care Management, November 2025

“The system has been a great piece to share with patients so that they can absorb information at their own time, whether that is information on an upcoming surgery, information on a new condition that they may have, or even instructions that they are supposed to follow for a certain procedure. The system breaks information down, and because we can send a little QR code home with the patient, it has helped with people just feeling more confident about what they are heading into, as opposed to the doctor just saying something. The patient may not catch it all, and then they may be wavering in an unknown space, and that would make anyone who may be going through changes in their health uneasy.”

--KLAS user comment from a healthcare organization manager about UpToDate for Patient Education, August 2025.

