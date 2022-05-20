Wolters Kluwer’s Sandeep Sacheti Named FinTech Executive Leader of the Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandeep Sacheti, Executive Vice President, Customer Information Management and Operational Excellence for Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, has been named as FinTech Executive Leader of the Year, USA, in the hotly contested Finance Monthly magazine FinTech Awards, 2022.

Sacheti leads a global team that combines market research, voice of the customer and analytics to identify customer trends, drive product development, sales, service and operational excellence across all core processes within Wolters Kluwer GRC. His team of compliance, regulatory and legal experts work side-by-side with data scientists utilizing Artificial Intelligence, providing added-value to customers whilst driving retention and engagement. Data-driven solutions developed by his team include the multi-award winning LegalVIEW® BillAnalyzer, offered by Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and OneSumX® ProViso, offered by Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions.

Finance Monthly is a global publication within the Universal Media group which provides news, commentary and analysis to more than 195,000 financial professionals each month. Winners of its prestigious and free-to-enter FinTech Awards are based on evidence of excellence and innovation and decided by the magazine’s expert editorial panel.

“This award is a testament to the tireless work of my exceptional team, whose commitment to excellence allows the division to deliver countless product innovations and market leading customer service,” commented Sacheti. “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the judges at Finance Monthly for this award and look forward to leading this talented and growing team as they deliver new levels of operational excellence for our global clients across both financial technology and legal services.”

Before joining Wolters Kluwer in 2012 Sacheti was the Head of Business Risk and Analytics for UBS Asset Management, where he devised a strategy that enabled financial advisors to make analytical-driven recommendations to lower the cost of debt for clients. Previously, he served in a number of senior roles at American Express, where, under his leadership, the commercially underwritten portfolio doubled.

Sacheti received his Doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, and holds more than 20 patents in decision science, fraud verification and identification. He has published extensively on these subjects, also serving as keynote speaker at numerous industry events.

Wolters Kluwer GRC provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. Its legal services businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. Its banking and regulatory compliance businesses are Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR).

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Media Contact for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon



Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications: Global Marketing, Communications & Planning



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com