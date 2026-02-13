Wolters Kluwer Unveils Plans for Medi-Span Expert AI to Advance Medication Intelligence for Digital Health

Model Context Protocol (MCP) now available to support development of AI agents with Medi-Span’s AI-ready, expert-curated medication data.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Wolters Kluwer Health today unveiled plans for Medi-Span® Expert AI, designed to deliver medication intelligence from Medi-Span for digital health tech developers. Medi-Span, from the makers of UpToDate®, is a leading solution used and trusted across the health care ecosystem to optimize user medication decisions. Now available for select AI developers is an MCP server designed to cut customer development timelines and complexity by connecting third-party AI applications and agents with AI-ready Medi-Span content.

“Agentic workflows from AI-driven prescription renewals to hospital medication verification, represent the fastest-growing segment in healthcare,” said Christopher Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager, Pharmacy and Health Technology Solutions. “Medi-Span Expert AI is being designed to transcend standard content delivery for agents, serving as the foundational intelligence for our customer’s entire medication use lifecycle. From customer’s raw data to its autonomous agents, we expect this new evolution will empower health tech leaders to manage complex workflows and help improve user drug decisions by providing AI ready content via MCP to customers and optimize patient safety solutions.”

MCP leverages Medi-Span’s AI-ready, expert-curated content

Digital health technology companies are rapidly developing agentic AI workflows to meet clinical demand for automation in medication management. Providers and pharmacists want faster, clearer, and more consistent support from the systems they rely on. Today, existing integration standards for drug information, such as APIs and flat files, are not optimized for agentic AI workflows and can slow AI-driven innovation. Now, the MCP server from Medi-Span connects expert-curated drug content to workflows in a fast, dynamic format ready for use by AI agents. For digital health tech developers, the MCP server can help reduce time to innovation while delivering a robust ecosystem of validated drug content, drug dosing guardrails, and advanced decision logic.

Medi-Span Expert AI to introduce AI-ready functionality

Wolters Kluwer Health expects to expand its Medi-Span Expert AI solutions for use in an array of AI clinical, patient and administrative workflows. Possible applications span the healthcare continuum such as clinical decision support, medication order validation/verification, medication lookup and reconciliation, adverse event monitoring, formulary and benefit management, pricing and contracting, inventory and supply chain optimization.

“Wolters Kluwer understands both the technology and patient care side of medication. Working with Wolters Kluwer makes it possible to access evidence-based content that is backed by over 30 years of knowledge and experience, coupled with robust AI architectures,” said Jean-Claude Saghbini, Chief Technology Officer and President of Technology Services, Lumeris.

Learn more about Medi-Span Expert AI.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact

Suzanne Moran

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Health

+1 781-255-5843

suzanne.moran@wolterskluwer.com