Wolters Kluwer to Integrate UpToDate Into Healthcare Agent Service in Microsoft Copilot Studio

Collaboration uses GenAI to deliver patient-specific, evidence-based medical content through Microsoft Dragon Copilot ambient listening and other point of care workflows

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health is integrating its UpToDate solution with the healthcare agent service in Microsoft Copilot Studio. This integration aims to explore and validate the use of GenAI to provide clinicians with relevant and patient-specific evidence-based content from UpToDate® at the point of care. The Microsoft healthcare agent service is designed to empower healthcare technology developers to build and deploy generative AI-based healthcare agents.

“Every day, healthcare organizations and clinicians depend on UpToDate to provide answers to clinical questions when caring for patients. By collaborating with Microsoft to incorporate UpToDate content into their healthcare agent service, we are pioneering new ways to provide healthcare organizations with trusted, evidence-based answers in real-time—where it best meets their needs. We believe these efforts together will help provide clinicians with new resources to alleviate administrative burdens and spend more time with patients,” said Greg Samios, President and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer Health.

UpToDate is a Clinical Decision Support (CDS) solution used by over three million clinicians around the world and many of the world’s largest healthcare systems. For over 30 years, clinicians and care teams have trusted UpToDate for clear answers and recommendations to support their treatment of patients. UpToDate content is powered by the medical knowledge and clinical expertise of the world’s leading physicians. The UpToDate editorial team consists of authors and contributors who bring deep domain expertise and collaborate with a global team of physician editors and peer reviewers to deliver evidence and recommendations that are in-depth, clear, and actionable.

Healthcare agent service in Microsoft Copilot Studio enables healthcare organizations to develop their own generative AI-powered agents, providing reusable healthcare-specific features, templates, pre-built healthcare intelligence from credible sources, extensibility via plugins and integration with customer-provided sources with healthcare-adapted safeguards.

When exploring these high-value use cases, both companies will prioritize a responsible approach to GenAI. The first joint project will focus on Microsoft’s first-party applications, notably Microsoft Dragon Copilot, to validate the integration of real-time GenAI content from UpToDate in supporting clinical decisions within ambient and voice-enabled clinical documentation workflows.

“We are exploring integration into our healthcare agent service in Microsoft Copilot Studio to enable a broad set of high-value use cases for our customers, including within our Microsoft Dragon Copilot solution,” says Hadas Bitran, GM Health AI in Microsoft Health & Life Sciences. “Our technology will use Wolters Kluwer’s high-quality content to enrich sophisticated functionality that will enable high value use cases for our customers.”

