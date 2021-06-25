Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting cloud-based expert solutions named finalists in 2021 SIIA CODiE™ Awards

CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach, CCH Axcess™ Client Collaboration, and TeamMate+ expert solutions earn prestigious industry recognition for their role in helping tax & accounting firms and businesses of all sizes deliver better business outcomes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today announced that three of its cloud-based expert solutions for tax, accounting, and audit professionals were named as finalists in the 2021 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology.

“We are honored to be recognized by the SIIA Codie Awards for our innovative CCH Axcess™ expert solutions that are helping tax, accounting, and external audit professionals transform their practices so firms can better serve their clients,” said Jason Marx, Chief Executive Officer, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America.

CCH Axcess™ Client Collaboration was named as a finalist in the Best Remote Working Solution category. This innovative expert solution saves firms and their clients time when engaging, onboarding, and collaborating throughout the engagement. It provides each side with a frictionless online experience for all communication, from secure source document collection to document organization and storage, to e-signatures.

CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach was named as a finalist in the Best Compliance Solution category. While allowing the auditor to exercise professional judgment, CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach tailors the audit based on the characteristics of the firm and the specific engagement by directly linking identified risks with audit steps, flowing the information throughout the workpapers where needed, and monitoring the engagement for completeness and compliance.

TeamMate+ was named as a finalist in the Best Business Intelligence Solution category. TeamMate global expert solutions help internal audit professionals at organizations across all industries around the world manage audit and compliance risks and business issues through targeted, configurable, and efficient software technologies. These expert solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Public Sector, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics.

“This recognition is another testament to the continued innovation and evolution of the TeamMate+ global audit management portfolio, and to our continued commitment to helping the audit profession take advantage of digital transformation,” said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate.

“The 2020 CODiE Award finalists join a long and distinguished history of innovative products and services destined to transform the way we do business. We congratulate all of our finalists and look forward to seeing their impact across the B2B market for years to come,” said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA.

