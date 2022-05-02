Wolters Kluwer Introduces CCH Axcess™ Engagement, Strengthening Workpaper Management and Delivering Streamlined Collaboration

With this cloud-based workpaper management and trial balance solution, CPA firms of all sizes save time and money while improving compliance with anytime, anywhere access.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adding to the growing CCH Axcess™ platform, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting introduces the early adopter launch of CCH Axcess Engagement, expanding the audit workflow in its award-winning, cloud-based CCH Axcess tax preparation, compliance and workflow management platform. Flexible enough for both simple and complex engagements, CCH Axcess Engagement lets accounting firms leave behind less efficient tools, especially within their audit practice.

CCH Axcess Engagement offers timely product updates, real-time collaboration and data, quick search ability, and access to the CCH Axcess common client database. By itself, the automatic grouping of accounts functionality can save as much as 1-hour of time on every trial balance. CCH Axcess Engagement helps firms:

Win the war on talent by eliminating low value tasks to save more time for advisory work

Remove server management and associated costs, putting the focus back on the client versus on the technology

Eliminate the need to request client data by enabling easy import of trial balances through direct connection with QuickBooks® Online and Xero™

“Manual data entry, static data, and redundant processes due to outdated technology are a thing of the past.” says Colleen Knuff, CPA, CITP, CRMA, NPDP and Vice President of Audit Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. “This solution is the final building block in moving our Integrated Audit Approach to the CCH Axcess platform, supporting our ever-evolving risk-based, data-driven audit and helping firms realize the full benefits of a cloud-based audit offering. With this first release of CCH Axcess Engagement, we are enabling firms to be agile and iterative with their adoption of a data-first, data-driven methodology which will empower firms to adapt and stay highly profitable.”

To get started, it’s as easy as opening your browser and accessing the URL or simply launch it from the CCH Axcess dashboard. “Financial statements in CCH Axcess Engagement are auto-generated, which will be great for planning, materiality and knowing where to focus. Additionally, our reviewers will be able to compare the financial statement to the trial balance much faster than before,” states Amanda Gessner, CPA, CFE, Audit Manager with Schmitz-Holmstrom.

CCH Axcess Engagement is the newest addition to the award-winning CCH Axcess™ platform, the most complete end-to-end solution allowing firms to audit in the cloud. CCH Axcess, with more than 10 years in the market, provides additional valuable audit solutions including, CCH Axcess™ Validate, TeamMate® Analytics, CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach, and CCH Axcess™ Financial Prep. Solutions in the CCH Axcess portfolio are time-tested, reliable and always evolving, offering a full set of innovative tax, accounting and audit tools developed side by side with our customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts

KELLY DE CASTRO



Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting



+1 614-288-5640



kelly.decastro@wolterskluwer.com