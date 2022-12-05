Wolters Kluwer GRC wins independent recognition for data analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Customer Information Management and Operational Excellence team for Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division has won four industry awards celebrating excellence and innovation. The accolades include a team award for its work in the data analytics arena, as well as leadership awards for Sandeep Sacheti, Executive Vice President of the function, and Tek Singh, Director of Business Development.

The latest independently judged awards won by the team are:

Global Business Awards – Analytics Executive Leader of the Year – Sandeep Sacheti

Software & Technology Awards – Data Analytics Team of the Year

Software & Technology Awards – Data Analytics Executive Leader of the Year – Sandeep Sacheti

Software & Technology Awards – Transformation Leader of the Year – Tek Singh

The Global Business awards are judged by an expert panel at Corporate Vision magazine, a title that Wolters Kluwer GRC continues to win awards with. The seventh annual Software & Technology awards are run by The New World Report, part of international publishing house AI Global Media, with the awards designed to “acknowledge the efforts of the pioneers and disruptors of modern technology, as well as those who have sustained excellence and exhibited long-term dedication to their commitment to the development and advancements in technology.”

Sacheti leads a global team that combines market research, voice of the customer and analytics to identify customer trends, drive product development, sales, service and operational excellence across all core processes within Wolters Kluwer GRC. His team of compliance, regulatory and legal experts work side-by-side with data scientists utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), providing added value to customers whilst driving retention and engagement. Data-driven solutions developed by his team include the multi-award winning LegalVIEW ® BillAnalyzer, offered by Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and OneSumX® ProViso, offered by Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions.

“Our data scientists, in collaboration with our legal and financial subject matter experts, are developing AI-powered solutions that are reshaping the way today’s professionals make decisions. These awards all reflect the exceptional work and dedication of this talented team, whose commitment to excellence allows Wolters Kluwer GRC to continually deliver product innovations and market leading customer service,” commented Sacheti. “I’m humbled to accept these awards and would like to convey my sincere thanks to the judges for recognizing the team’s work, as well as the leadership of Tek. We look forward to sharing more innovations next year.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

