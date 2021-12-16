Wolters Kluwer FRR Triumphs in APAC Leadership, Regulatory Reporting and Risk Awards

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards–Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business has won a number of major awards for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Regulation Asia has named Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX for FRR the “Best Solution in Regulatory Reporting” in its prestigious Awards for Excellence for the third time in four years and APAC Insider has recognized the company’s leading position in risk and regulatory reporting, as has RegTech Insights. The company’s Managing Director for APAC, Rainer Fuchsluger, has also won an executive leadership award from CEO Monthly magazine.

Regulation Asia is a leading online publication, providing actionable regulatory intelligence for APAC markets. Since its inception in 2013, its audience has grown to include regulatory bodies, exchanges, banks, asset managers and service providers, allowing it to play a key role in the regulatory agenda. Its free to enter Awards for Excellence program recognizes companies that have shaped the regulatory landscape across APAC, providing independent verification of excellence and innovation.

Regulation Asia judges noted how “in July, more than 30 banks in Singapore went live with the revised MAS 610 reporting requirement, smoothly and without incident, using OneSumX.” The judges also noted how “OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting enables financial institutions to address increasingly complex regulatory data and reporting requirements, leveraging an upgraded regulatory engine that dramatically improves execution speed and performance.”

CEO Monthly magazine, meanwhile, has recognized the regional leadership of Fuchsluger, naming him RegTech Executive of the Year, APAC, 2021. With 20 years of experience in leading various financial services teams, Fuchsluger joined Wolters Kluwer in 2018 from SS&C Technologies where he was Regional Managing Director, Asia, of the Institutional and Investment Management business. Prior to this he held senior leadership roles at global FinTech firms across Europe and Asia. He is an Executive Member of Wolters Kluwer’s Sustainability Governance Board.

Other independently judged awards recently won by Wolters Kluwer FRR APAC include:

RegTech Insights: Best Vendor Solution for MAS 610, APAC, 2021

RegTech Insights: Best Regulatory Reporting Solution, APAC, 2021

APAC Insider: Regulatory Reporting Provider of the Year – Singapore, 2021

APAC Insider: Best Risk Firm of the Year, APAC, 2021

APAC Insider: Best Regulatory Reporting Technology Firm of the Year, APAC, 2021

Wolters Kluwer’s FRR business, which is part of the company’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

Last month Wolters Kluwer announced that it has enjoyed its most successful year ever in the widely followed Chartis RiskTech100® report. The company has been named this year’s Category Winner in four areas – Regulatory Reporting – Banking, Liquidity Risk, Regulatory Intelligence and OpsTech – Tax Processing. This comprehensive and independent study of the world’s leading risk and compliance technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, publishers of Risk.net and Waters Technology.

The other banking and regulatory compliance business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions – a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

