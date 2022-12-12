Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting wins executive leadership recognition

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Members of the executive management team at Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) have won leadership accolades celebrating excellence and innovation. The executive awards follow a stellar year for independent industry recognition with no less than 35 wins, all in free-to-enter programs, that recognize the leading position of Wolters Kluwer FRR when it comes to integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions.

Claudio Salinardi is the 2022 Risk Technology Executive of the Year, according to CEO Monthly magazine, the second year running he has won the honor. CEO Monthly is circulated to more than 60,000 C-suite executives across a wide variety of industries, including financial services firms, globally.

EU Business News, meanwhile, has named Kris Van Bavel, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer FRR for EMEA, as its Risk Executive of the Year, Benelux, 2022. And Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President of Global Product & Platform for Wolters Kluwer FRR, is Wealth & Finance International’s Global Risk Technology Executive of the Year, 2022.

EU Business News is published by AI Global Media, the international publishing house founded in 2010. Wealth & Finance International is a global publication providing news, commentary and analysis to more than 130,000 financial professionals each month.

The awards follow successes for two other members of the Wolters Kluwer FRR executive management team. Earlier this year Inga Rottmann, Vice President of Marketing at Wolters Kluwer FRR, was named one of Finance Monthly’s Women in Finance award winners. Meanwhile, Rainer Fuchsluger, Vice President of Strategic Planning & Business Development for Wolters Kluwer FRR, was named APAC Insider’s RegTech Executive Leader of the Year.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

The company’s OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting solution was named Regulatory Reporting System of the Year in Risk.net’s annual Technology Awards. Wolters Kluwer FRR is also this year’s winner of the Liquidity Risk category in the hotly contested Chartis RiskTech100® Rankings and was named Category Leader in the Chartis-published “Regulatory Reporting Solutions, 2022: Market and Vendor Landscape” report.

