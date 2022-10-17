Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions to share legal innovation and digital transformation strategies during ELM Amplify 2022

Annual user conference will connect clients and industry thought-leaders for a wide range of informative panels and training sessions

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ELMAmplify–Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions is once again inviting clients to network and learn from with some of the legal industry’s foremost thought leaders at ELM Amplify 2022, which marks the return of the company’s premier user conference to a live, in-person format. The conference will be held between October 18th and 20th at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This year’s event puts the focus on collaboration and growth, encouraging attendees to “Reach New Heights Together” as they continue along their legal innovation journey. Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, will launch the conference with his keynote address at 8:30 am MST on October 18. A panel offering strategies for driving the value of the legal department – moderated by Brad Blickstein, Principal at Blickstein Group and Co-Head, NewLaw Practice at Baretz+Brunelle – will immediately follow, and feature such respected voices as Ryan O’Leary, Research Director at IDC, Jennifer Phillips, Associate Director, Legal Operations at Novartis, and Mark Smolik, Chief Legal Officer at DHL Supply Chain Americas.

In keeping with Amplify 2022’s emphasis on partnership and innovation, the event will feature a variety of other thought leadership programming that explores how corporate legal professionals can work together to drive transformation and provide value within their departments. Topics include successfully guiding in-house legal teams towards legal operations maturity, leveraging data to manage diversity initiatives among external providers, and best practices enhancing spend management programs for cost savings and improved compliance. Stacy Allison – who in addition to her roles in business and as a published author has the distinction of being the first woman to summit Mt. Everest – will deliver a keynote address on surpassing limitations at 8:30 am MST on October 19.

ELM Solutions will also announce new customer experience and solution enhancements, including a new, modern user experience for TyMetrix 360, featuring an updated user interface and streamlined workflows. Amplify 2022 is supported by Diamond sponsor Consilio – a leading provider of e-discovery and managed review services – as well as management and consulting services provider Morae, and Kroll, the corporate investigation and risk consulting firm.

Users can also participate in training sessions designed to help them get the most out of award-winning products such as TyMetrix® 360° – ELM Solutions’ SaaS-based e-billing and matter management tool – and Passport, the company’s celebrated enterprise legal management platform. Elsewhere in the conference, ELM Solutions will announce the winner of its sixth annual Legal Innovator Awards, honoring forward-thinking clients who have exhibited a commitment to innovation in the pursuit of more efficient and predictable legal services.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, is a market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The other legal solutions business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is CT Corporation. The division’s banking and regulatory compliance businesses are Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company’s award-winning products include Passport®, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a “strong performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $150 billion in invoices.

