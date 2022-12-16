Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions executive leader recognized as company celebrates record year for independent industry recognition

ELM Solutions garners record 30 awards for 2022 honoring its contributions to the legal industry

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer—Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) Solutions, has been named Legal Technology Executive of the Year by CEO Monthly magazine. Sengupta’s accolade punctuates yet another record-breaking year for independent industry recognition at ELM Solutions that has seen the company garner 30 awards bestowed by a diverse panel of market-leading publications and other distinguished awards programs, up from 25 awards in 2021.

Founded in 2010, CEO Monthly is published by AI Global Media and maintains a circulation of more than 60,000 C-suite executives spanning a wide variety of industries. The magazine’s award program is free to enter and recognizes Sengupta’s leadership and ongoing contributions to the field of legal technology. Sengupta joined Wolters Kluwer in 2012 as executive leader of CT Small Business unit before taking the reins of the company’s Lien Solutions business in 2016. He was named General Manager of ELM Solutions in early 2021.

Under Sengupta’s leadership, ELM Solutions continues to gain recognition from other market-leading publications. The company was named Financial Services Legal Operations Technology Firm of the Year by the FinTech Awards 2022, Wealth & Finance International magazine’s prestigious, long running awards program honoring businesses that exemplify a “true leader and trend-setter within the industry.”

ELM Solutions’ innovative approach to serving corporate legal professionals across multiple business sectors and geographies has also been recognized by Corporate Vision Magazine’s sixth annual Global Business Awards. An international awards program celebrating companies that have excelled in their industry amidst a “surge of innovation and technological development from businesses all over the globe,” the Global Business Awards named ELM Solutions Legal Operations Solution Provider of the Year. Additionally, ELM Solutions’ portfolio of AI-powered offerings – which includes spend management solution LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer and the company’s Predictive Insights module – were honored with a “Best Use of AI” plaudit.

“I am gratified that the editorial team at CEO Monthly has recognized my leadership of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions with the honor of being named Legal Technology Executive of the Year,” Sengupta said. “The record number of independent industry recognitions that ELM Solutions and its team has earned this year could not have been achieved without the focused individual efforts of each and every one of our team, who are committed to providing clients with innovative solutions and quality service. The support of our parent organization for ELM has been crucial for our growth.”

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, is a market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company’s award-winning products include Passport®, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $155 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

