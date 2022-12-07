Wolters Kluwer earns Category Leader rankings in two major Chartis Research industry reports

Continuing market leadership reflected in Chartis eGRC as well as Chartis operational and conduct risk market updates

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer has garnered a prestigious Category Leader ranking in the “Enterprise GRC: 2022 Market Update and Vendor Landscape” report issued this month by Chartis Research. This marks the third consecutive time in which Wolters Kluwer has achieved category leader status in Chartis’ longstanding eGRC survey of global providers.

Wolters Kluwer has also achieved Category Leader status in another major Chartis report, “Operational Risk and Conduct Risk and Control Solutions, 2022: Market and Vendor Landscape” published in Q4 2022 to showcase vendor capabilities.

“ These Chartis reports reinforce the importance of our work in continuous improvement and technology development in areas that are vital to our customers,” said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “ Our continuing successes as demonstrated in these major industry studies are testament to Wolters Kluwer’s commitment to delivering the best in capabilities to financial services professionals, helping them more effectively manage a range of operational, regulatory and governance risks in an increasingly complex and dynamic market.”

Wolters Kluwer was also named #1 in four solution areas in the widely followed and hotly contested Chartis RiskTech100® rankings, including Regulatory Intelligence for the second year running. Other recent wins for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions include being named Regulatory Change Management Provider of the Year and Operational Risk Management Solutions Provider of the Year in the Global Business Awards, run by Corporate Vision magazine. The company was also named Regulatory Change Management Technology Company of the Year and Operational Risk Technology Company of the Year by Wealth & Finance International.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

