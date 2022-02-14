Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Webinar to Review Legislative Updates in Delaware

The webinar will explore changes to franchise taxes and reporting obligations in the most popular incorporation state

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwer–Many businesses are undoubtedly aware of Delaware’s status as the most popular incorporation state in the U.S. – however, in-house counsel and law firm attorneys may have a more difficult time tracking the critical details they need to keep clients in good standing. To help legal professionals stay abreast of all the latest developments to Delaware’s incorporation laws and requirements, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation will host a webinar – “The 2022 Delaware Update” – on February 16 at 1 PM ET.

CT Corporation experts Alan Stachura, Senior Manager, Government Relations, and Lydia Duynstee, Transactional Business Consultant, will conduct a “year in review” of pending and future legislation that may impact attorneys servicing clients who are incorporated in Delaware. Topics will include changes to franchise taxes and annual report obligations, key deadlines, form updates and the status of the state’s IT initiatives. The latest installment of CT Corporation’s annual reference book “Delaware’s Business Entity Laws” will also be highlighted.

“Delaware is the corporate home to many of our clients. Accordingly, it is critical that we help them stay current with changes to Delaware’s laws and regulations,” said John Weber, President and CEO, CT Corporation. “Our solutions and resources ensure that our clients have the expert content, software and services needed to stay compliant.”

Stachura acts as a liason between CT Corporation and the governments of the Eastern U.S. states, and has also devloped a new training curriculum to help educate clients on the process of incorporating in Delaware. In his former role as CT Corporation’s Senior Manager of the Delaware Fulfillment office, he supervised the completion of Delaware orders for nine service teams operating across the country.

Duynstee works as a consultant for CT Corporation’s West Coast law firm and corporate clients, helping to develop strategies and solutions for corporate compliance issues. A subject matter expert on the Uniform Commercial Code – a robust set of laws that govern all commercial transactions in the U.S. – she also provides continuing legal education training to corporations and law firms.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs. The other legal services business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions – a global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(including Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting)

Paul Lyon



Global Corporate Communications Director



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Frank Ready



Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications, Legal Services



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office 717-205-3647



Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com