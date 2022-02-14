Home Business Wire Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Webinar to Review Legislative Updates in Delaware
Business Wire

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Webinar to Review Legislative Updates in Delaware

di Business Wire

The webinar will explore changes to franchise taxes and reporting obligations in the most popular incorporation state

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwer–Many businesses are undoubtedly aware of Delaware’s status as the most popular incorporation state in the U.S. – however, in-house counsel and law firm attorneys may have a more difficult time tracking the critical details they need to keep clients in good standing. To help legal professionals stay abreast of all the latest developments to Delaware’s incorporation laws and requirements, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation will host a webinar – “The 2022 Delaware Update” – on February 16 at 1 PM ET.

CT Corporation experts Alan Stachura, Senior Manager, Government Relations, and Lydia Duynstee, Transactional Business Consultant, will conduct a “year in review” of pending and future legislation that may impact attorneys servicing clients who are incorporated in Delaware. Topics will include changes to franchise taxes and annual report obligations, key deadlines, form updates and the status of the state’s IT initiatives. The latest installment of CT Corporation’s annual reference book “Delaware’s Business Entity Laws” will also be highlighted.

“Delaware is the corporate home to many of our clients. Accordingly, it is critical that we help them stay current with changes to Delaware’s laws and regulations,” said John Weber, President and CEO, CT Corporation. “Our solutions and resources ensure that our clients have the expert content, software and services needed to stay compliant.”

Stachura acts as a liason between CT Corporation and the governments of the Eastern U.S. states, and has also devloped a new training curriculum to help educate clients on the process of incorporating in Delaware. In his former role as CT Corporation’s Senior Manager of the Delaware Fulfillment office, he supervised the completion of Delaware orders for nine service teams operating across the country.

Duynstee works as a consultant for CT Corporation’s West Coast law firm and corporate clients, helping to develop strategies and solutions for corporate compliance issues. A subject matter expert on the Uniform Commercial Code – a robust set of laws that govern all commercial transactions in the U.S. – she also provides continuing legal education training to corporations and law firms.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs. The other legal services business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions – a global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC
(including Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting)

Paul Lyon

Global Corporate Communications Director

Governance, Risk & Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Frank Ready

Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications, Legal Services

Governance, Risk & Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office 717-205-3647

Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com

Articoli correlati

IronNet Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Tumim Stone Capital for up to $175 Million

Business Wire Business Wire -
Provides Equity Line to Support the Company’s Long-Term Growth Strategy MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader...
Continua a leggere

Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on the company at the following...
Continua a leggere

Nucleus Security Appoints Andrew Peterson to Advisory Board

Business Wire Business Wire -
Peterson joins existing advisor and investor Jim Manico, bringing 20 years of experience that will contribute to Nucleus Security’s...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Smart home Kraftful

Smart home, come Kraftful vuole migliorare la user experience

Smart Home